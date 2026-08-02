Best Hikes To Do Outside Of Vancouver

This series is presented by PeelTea, a refreshing cold tea that’s packed with nutrients and is the perfect drink for your next hike.
If you’re looking to get out of the city and take on a hike to enjoy the great outdoors—check out some of these hikes just a short road-trip away in Whistler and Pemberton.
RELATED: Easy Kid-Friendly Day Trips From Vancouver Everyone Will Love
For those looking stay local, check out our guides on the top beginner hikes, and intermediate hikes in Metro Vancouver.
And before you set off on any of these hiking trips, don’t forget to pack! Staying hydrated is important, so why not grab a PeelTea? PeelTea is a refreshing, functional cold tea infused with nutrients extracted from organic fruit and vegetable peels. It’s clean, caffeine free, and made without chemicals or preservatives. Find PeelTea at a store near you.
Hikes in Whistler
Cheakamus Lake
View this post on Instagram
An easier alternative to hike in Garibaldi Provincial Park, that still offers gorgeous views of water, mountains and the lush forest.
- Difficulty: Easy
- Time: 5 hours
- Distance: 16km
- Elevation Gain: minimal
Conflict Lake
View this post on Instagram
Located just west of Whistler, this is a stunning hike in the Callaghan Valley.
- Difficulty: Intermediate
- Time: 5 hours
- Distance: 12km
- Elevation Gain: 180 meters
Garibaldi Lake
View this post on Instagram
One of the most beautiful spots in BC, with turquoise-coloured water and an incredible glacier to further set the scene—this hike offers spectacular views.
- Difficulty: Intermediate
- Time: 5 hours
- Distance: 18km
- Elevation Gain: 820 meters
Ancient Cedars Trail
View this post on Instagram
Located just north of Whistler, this hike takes you through a scenic forest up Cougar Mountain.
- Difficulty: Intermediate
- Time: 2 hours
- Distance: 5km
- Elevation Gain: 175 meters
Brandywine Meadows
View this post on Instagram
Located south of Whistler, this hike takes you through a picturesque meadow, along to a creek, all while being surrounded by mountains and glaciers.
- Difficulty: Difficult
- Time: 3.5 hours
- Distance: 6km
- Elevation Gain: 550 meters
Black Tusk
View this post on Instagram
Located in Garibaldi Provincial Park, this hike offers incredible views and is known as one of the most scenic hikes in BC.
- Difficulty: Difficult
- Time: 11 hours
- Distance: 29km
- Elevation Gain: 1740 meters
Panorama Ridge
View this post on Instagram
This hike will give you awesome views of Garibaldi Lake, Black Tusk and the Helm Lake area.
- Difficulty: Difficult
- Time: 11 hours
- Distance: 30km
- Elevation Gain: 1520 meters
Wedgemount Lake
View this post on Instagram
One of the most difficult hikes in Garibaldi Provincial Park, but the incredible scenery along the way makes it worth it in the end.
- Difficulty: Difficult
- Time: 7 hours
- Distance: 14km
- Elevation Gain: 1160 meters
Hikes in Pemberton
Nairn Falls
View this post on Instagram
Located along the Sea to Sky highway, this is an easy hike to a gorgeous waterfall.
- Difficulty: Easy
- Time: 1.5 hours
- Distance: 3km
- Elevation Gain: minimal
Joffre Lakes
View this post on Instagram
A very popular hike to do in BC with beautiful trails to explore.
- Difficulty: Intermediate
- Time: 5 hours
- Distance: 11km
- Elevation Gain: 400 meters
Looking for even more hikes? Check out our Travel & Outdoors section for all things outdoorsy.