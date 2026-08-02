Best Hikes To Do Outside Of Vancouver

This series is presented by PeelTea, a refreshing cold tea that’s packed with nutrients and is the perfect drink for your next hike.

If you’re looking to get out of the city and take on a hike to enjoy the great outdoors—check out some of these hikes just a short road-trip away in Whistler and Pemberton.

RELATED: Easy Kid-Friendly Day Trips From Vancouver Everyone Will Love

For those looking stay local, check out our guides on the top beginner hikes, and intermediate hikes in Metro Vancouver.

And before you set off on any of these hiking trips, don’t forget to pack! Staying hydrated is important, so why not grab a PeelTea? PeelTea is a refreshing, functional cold tea infused with nutrients extracted from organic fruit and vegetable peels. It’s clean, caffeine free, and made without chemicals or preservatives. Find PeelTea at a store near you.

Hikes in Whistler

Cheakamus Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Nie (@vicky2015edm)

An easier alternative to hike in Garibaldi Provincial Park, that still offers gorgeous views of water, mountains and the lush forest.

Difficulty: Easy

Time: 5 hours

Distance: 16km

Elevation Gain: minimal

Conflict Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kb (@kristabshaw)

Located just west of Whistler, this is a stunning hike in the Callaghan Valley.

Difficulty: Intermediate

Time: 5 hours

Distance: 12km

Elevation Gain: 180 meters

Garibaldi Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessieboy Lakwatsero (@jessanonuevo)

One of the most beautiful spots in BC, with turquoise-coloured water and an incredible glacier to further set the scene—this hike offers spectacular views.

Difficulty: Intermediate

Time: 5 hours

Distance: 18km

Elevation Gain: 820 meters

Ancient Cedars Trail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh (@josh_yoshi_2)

Located just north of Whistler, this hike takes you through a scenic forest up Cougar Mountain.

Difficulty: Intermediate

Time: 2 hours

Distance: 5km

Elevation Gain: 175 meters

Brandywine Meadows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Chen (@danielchen0819)

Located south of Whistler, this hike takes you through a picturesque meadow, along to a creek, all while being surrounded by mountains and glaciers.

Difficulty: Difficult

Time: 3.5 hours

Distance: 6km

Elevation Gain: 550 meters

Black Tusk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Marsh (@bewildered_squirrel)

Located in Garibaldi Provincial Park, this hike offers incredible views and is known as one of the most scenic hikes in BC.

Difficulty: Difficult

Time: 11 hours

Distance: 29km

Elevation Gain: 1740 meters

Panorama Ridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gen Merz (@genmerz)

This hike will give you awesome views of Garibaldi Lake, Black Tusk and the Helm Lake area.

Difficulty: Difficult

Time: 11 hours

Distance: 30km

Elevation Gain: 1520 meters

Wedgemount Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan P. (@callhersu)

One of the most difficult hikes in Garibaldi Provincial Park, but the incredible scenery along the way makes it worth it in the end.

Difficulty: Difficult

Time: 7 hours

Distance: 14km

Elevation Gain: 1160 meters

Hikes in Pemberton

Nairn Falls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 鄧穎 (@iamw1n9)

Located along the Sea to Sky highway, this is an easy hike to a gorgeous waterfall.

Difficulty: Easy

Time: 1.5 hours

Distance: 3km

Elevation Gain: minimal

Joffre Lakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joffre Lakes (@joffrelakes)

A very popular hike to do in BC with beautiful trails to explore.

Difficulty: Intermediate

Time: 5 hours

Distance: 11km

Elevation Gain: 400 meters

Looking for even more hikes? Check out our Travel & Outdoors section for all things outdoorsy.