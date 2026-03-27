The Richmond Night Market is returning for the 2026 season!

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing with each year.

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Richmond Night Market 2026

The night market runs from April 24 to September 20, 2026.

Per usual, they will be running Friday through Sunday, with hours varying between 6:00 pm – midnight. Like previous years, it will still be located next to River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.

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Food Selection

Aside from the decorations, the night market is known for its amazing variety of street food. There are usually over 110 food vendors offering an unparalleled variety of dishes in a single location.

Annual favorites like Rotato return each year, alongside other unique dishes like hot pot, flying cup noodles, mochi waffles, and a number of new items as well. Each food booth will also light up with a unique display, contributing to the whimsical nighttime experience.

The market also offers something for all ages. Kids under 7-years-old and seniors that are 60+ get in for free, making it a perfect family outing.

Along with food, shopping and game stalls, the night market features a variety of entertainment, including live music, games, giant customized bouncy castle, and performances.

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The night market will also be offering their full-day Happy Hour, with certain food under $10 and drinks for just $7. There’s no time limit. Just endless deliciousness.

And returning by popular demand are the Skyrush Zipline and the Mega Pinball Duck Race! You’ll be able to fly over the market lights, race your friends, or roll across the water. These signature attractions will have you laughing and making memories all night long.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026