Vancouver Man Wins $500,000 From The Daily Grand Draw

It was a normal day for John J., who was relaxing at home when he found out he had just won $500,000 from the May 21, 2026 Daily Grand Draw.

He couldn’t believe his eyes. He recalls, ““I was in the kitchen, checked the numbers online and saw it was a winner. I scanned the ticket [using the BCLC Lotto! App] and initially thought it was a mistake of $2020. Then below was $25,000 a year for life!”

John had won Daily Grand’s secondary prize of $25,000 a year for life, and opted to receive the lump sun of $500,00.

The first people John shared the good news with was his family. He said, “It felt like they were a bit jealous!”

“It feels surreal, it feels like proof that life is a simulation.”

John plans to meet a financial planner following the win. The winning ticket was purchased at a lotto kiosk in Pacific Centre in Vancouver.

Other B.C. Winners

B.C. has had a fair number of winners so far this year. In fact, a Langley man won $500,000 from the Daily Grand, but his wife didn’t believe him when he initially told her about it. Reportedly, he had to show her the screen to prove it. Afterwards, the two went on a nice dinner to celebrate.

A Surrey man literally woke up to winning $5 million this year, as well. He received a life-changing e-mail when he was getting out of bed one morning: “When I got this notification, I checked and saw a five with lots of zeros.”

If you’re feeling lucky, remember to know your limit, play within it before you buy a ticket.