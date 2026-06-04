Forget squeezing into a crowded sports bar or fighting for a good view of the screen, downtown Vancouver is getting a seriously elevated way to experience game day this summer.

At Metropolitan Hotel Vancouver and Diva at the Met, soccer fans can book curated FIFA World Cup viewing experiences designed for groups who want premium hospitality, great food, and a front-row atmosphere without sacrificing comfort.

Whether you’re gathering friends, entertaining clients, or planning the ultimate match-day celebration, these downtown experiences take game-day viewing to another level.

A Penthouse-Level Match Experience

For those looking to go all out, Metropolitan Hotel Vancouver is opening up its ultra-exclusive Tai Pan Penthouse Suite for a private game-day experience unlike anything else in the city.

Designed for up to 15 guests, the Tai Pan Signature Game Day Suite combines panoramic downtown views with private live match viewing, elevated dining, and Champagne service.

Guests can settle in before kickoff and stay long after the final whistle, enjoying a signature menu featuring BC seafood, steak & mash, elevated share plates, and hosted beverages, alongside Veuve Clicquot Champagne.

The experience starts at $5,000 for up to 15 guests and offers a luxury alternative to traditional sports-viewing venues.

Match Lounges at Diva at the Met

Looking for something social? Diva at the Met is transforming game day into a lounge experience with bookable packages designed for groups of up to 20 guests.

The Diva Game Day Experience starts at $1,199++ and includes crowd-pleasing favourites like sliders, wings, truffle fries, pizza, inclusive drinks, and multiple live screens in one of Diva’s premium semi- private spaces.

For those wanting an even more elevated celebration, the Diva Premier Match Lounge offers a premium menu complete with BC seafood displays, steak & mash, mushroom arancini, cheese and charcuterie, plus Veuve Clicquot Champagne service.

Global Flavours Meet Game Day

Even if you’re not booking a private experience, Diva at the Met is embracing tournament season with themed food and drink specials inspired by participating nations.

Expect rotating cocktails, a Pitchside Beer Bucket (4 for $34), and weekly pairings featuring dishes like Aussie meat pies, New Zealand lamb kebabs, moule frites, and charcuterie.

For Vancouverites looking to make match day feel a little more memorable, this might just be the city’s most elevated way to watch the tournament.

Who, What, Where

Located inside Metropolitan Hotel Vancouver at 645 Howe Street, Diva at the Met puts fans right in the heart of downtown, close to the city’s World Cup buzz, transit, shopping, hotels, and post-match plans. Vancouver will host seven FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including two Canada group-stage games at BC Place, so the city is going to be absolutely buzzing.

Basically, it’s game day without the shoulder-to-shoulder chaos. And honestly, Champagne service beats a half-obstructed bar TV every time.

Event Details

📅 Date: June 11 to July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Metropolitan Hotel Vancouver & Diva at the Met, 645 Howe Street, Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Game Day at the Met