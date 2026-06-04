Grocery inflation is on the rise in Canada, and the cost of living keeps getting higher, it’s important to know exactly which products might cost you more. At least for April, the stats are in as to which items have spiked in price, costing you even more than you may be willing to pay.

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Grocery Inflation in Canada

Statistics Canada reports that overall inflation jumped to 2.8% in April, which is up from 2.4% in March. Additionally, food purchased from stores rose 3.5% year-over-year in April alongside everyday grocery items’ prices increasing more dramatically.

Here are some products that saw the sharpest price hikes in April:

Meat : Prices driven up by tight cattle supplies in North America. Beef striploin cuts increased by $9.61, now priced at $42.42 per kilogram. Beef stewing cuts increased by $1.86, now priced at $22.51 per kilogram.

: Prices driven up by tight cattle supplies in North America. Beef striploin cuts increased by $9.61, now priced at $42.42 per kilogram. Beef stewing cuts increased by $1.86, now priced at $22.51 per kilogram. Coffee : Prices increased due to poor harvests in major countries that produce coffee. A 340-gram package of ground coffee costs $9.39, an increase of $1.61 compared to April 2025.

: Prices increased due to poor harvests in major countries that produce coffee. A 340-gram package of ground coffee costs $9.39, an increase of $1.61 compared to April 2025. Fresh vegetables : One of the largest contributors to grocery inflation. Per kilogram, tomatoes increased from $4.69 in April 2025 to $6.18 in April 2026.

: One of the largest contributors to grocery inflation. Per kilogram, tomatoes increased from $4.69 in April 2025 to $6.18 in April 2026. Salmon : Per kilogram, now costs an average of $28. An increase of $1.24.

: Per kilogram, now costs an average of $28. An increase of $1.24. Infant formula: Increased by $1.48 to an average of $49.72.

For more information on other food price increases (or decreases), visit the Consumer Price Index here.