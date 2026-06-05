Free in Vancouver Kid Friendly

You Can Swim For Free At These Surrey Pools This Summer

By Alexa Leung ·
surrey pool

Photo: @thecityofsurrey / Instagram

The sun is finally shining enough that you can take a dip in an outdoor pool without freezing your entire body.

But what can be better than a swim at a pool on a sunny day? A free swim at a pool on a sunny day!

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You’re able to make a splash at the following Surrey pools entirely free of charge. All you have to do is show up early with your swimming suit and be ready to have a blast.

Opening Dates for Surrey Pools

surrey pool
Photo: @surreybcrec / Instagram

Community pools are a fantastic way to spend time with family and friends. And they are certainly a brilliant way to get loads of exercise while having fun. You can take part in being aquatically active at these following locations as they open on these dates.

Open now:

  • Bear Creek Pool (13820 – 88 Avenue)
  • Greenaway Pool (17901 – 60 Avenue)
  • Sunnyside Pool (15455 – 26 Avenue)

June 6

  • Hjorth Road Pool (10277 – 148 Street)
surrey pool
Photo: @surreybcrec / Instagram

June 27:

  • Holly Pool (10662 – 148 Street)
  • Kwantlen Pool (13035 – 104 Avenue)
  • Port Kells Pool (19340 – 88 Avenue)
  • Unwin Pool (13313 – 68 Avenue)

Additional Information

If you’re not the swimming type, or if your kids are still a little young to be taking a dip in the deep end, then not to worry. Surrey’s spray parks and water parks are already open as an added way to beat the heat.

Free admission is on a first come, first served basis in line with the pool’s regular capacities. Hit the pools early if you want to get in on that sweet free admission!

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