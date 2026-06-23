Cineplex has just revealed its lineup of $3.99 movies this July! If you’re looking for some weekend fun, then this is the perfect opportunity to get out and see an affordable film.

This is all done through the Family Favourites program. These films are meant for everybody, and are especially good for families. The showings are dependent on which location you go to. These are the ones that are listed on the Cineplex website for May.

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Cineplex Family Favourite Movies this July

Anaconda

Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd) have been best friends since they were kids, and have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favourite movie: the cinematic “classic” Anaconda. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed.

The Land Before Time

Littlefoot, a little bracheosaurus, finds himself lost and on his own while he and his family journey to the lush feeding grounds of the Great Valley. Littlefoot, along with several baby dinosaur pals, must set out across barren, dangerous terrain to reach the Great Valley, encountering perils and adventures along the way.

Curious George

Curious George, the original “monkey see, monkey do” chimp, is an inquisitive little guy with an insatiable taste for adventure. He sets off in a brand new tale where his spunky and fun-loving nature endears him to new friends he meets along the way and lands him in a series of mis-adventures. Based on the popular children’s book first published in 1941 and followed up by six more books about George.

Dog Man

Part dog, part man, all hero. From DreamWorks Animation—creators of the beloved blockbuster franchises Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon and The Boss Baby—comes the canine-crime-fighting film adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s New York Times bestselling literary phenomenon: Dog Man.

Movie tickets cost $3.99 for Cineclub members with their booking fee waived. Prices are $4.99 for Scene+ members ($3.99 + $1.00 online booking fee). The cost is $5.49 for all other customers ($3.99 + $1.50 online booking fee), plus tax. Programming is available on select Saturdays at participating locations.

Cineclub members, this is your chance to check out an affordable film with your family. These tickets are great even if you’re not part of Cineplex’s membership. Grab some while you can!