Japan is one of Canada’s favourite destinations with hundreds upon thousands of people visiting the country every single year. But things are set to change soon with price hikes coming to entry visas.

If you’re planning on visiting, here’s what you need to prepare for before hopping onto your flight.

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Who is Affected by Japan’s Entry Visa Price Hikes?

Starting July 1, Japan will be increasing its entry visa fees by fivefold. The upcoming cost jump follows a recent tripling of the country’s international tourist tax.

There’s good news, though: most Canadians won’t be affected by this price hike. As long as you have a valid passport, you do not need a visa to travel to Japan for tourism or short-term business reasons, according to the Consulate-General of Japan in Toronto. You’ll be able to stay in the country for up to 90 days.

Of course, this doesn’t apply if you are not a Canadian passport holder, planning on staying more than 90 days, or are heading to Japan for work or immigration purposes. Instead, you may need to apply for a visa.

How Much Do Japanese Entry Visas Cost?

Right now, it costs $28CAD to apply for a single-entry visa. But once the fee increase kicks in, the price will jump by around five times to $150CAD.

Likewise, double or multiple entry visa fees are currently priced at $56CAD, with the increased price soon to become about $263CAD.