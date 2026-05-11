Experience the beauty, energy, and tradition of Serbian culture at the annual VUK KARADŽIĆ – “Through the Years” Concert!

For over 50 years, the Vuk Karadžić Serbian Folklore Ensemble has preserved the spirit of Serbian heritage through breathtaking folk dances, authentic music, and stunning handmade traditional costumes. Each performance tells a story — filled with passion, history, and the vibrant soul of our people.

Join Through The Years Concert for an unforgettable afternoon of culture, tradition, and celebration for all generations! Tickets are currently available for $30, and $20 for children under 12.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 16, 2026

📍 Location: Bell Performing Arts Centre

🎟️ More Info: Through the Years Concert