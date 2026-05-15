Gallery is expanding beyond Vancouver, with founder Anthony Pomonis, also known as Adonis, bringing the nightlife and live events brand into Calgary as part of a broader Western Canada growth strategy.

The move marks a significant step for Pomonis, who has built Gallery’s reputation around artist-driven programming and high-energy nightlife experiences. With Calgary now in focus, the brand is preparing to open a new venue in the city, while already rolling out events to establish its presence.

In the meantime, Gallery is moving quickly.

The company has announced its first major Calgary event, featuring Sexyy Red, marking both its market entry and an early signal of what audiences can expect.

First show signals Calgary market entry

The upcoming concert will take place at the Grey Eagle Event Centre, one of the city’s leading live entertainment venues.

Rather than waiting for its permanent space to open, Pomonis appears to be taking a phased approach, introducing Gallery to Calgary through high-profile shows before launching the venue itself.

The strategy allows the brand to build awareness, connect with local audiences, and generate momentum ahead of a full opening.

Building a brand beyond Vancouver

Pomonis has steadily grown Gallery’s Vancouver presence through a focus on programming, experience, and culturally relevant artists, positioning the brand as more than just a venue.

Its expansion into Calgary reflects a broader opportunity across Western Canada, where demand for large-scale nightlife and touring acts continues to grow.

By leading with a recognizable artist like Sexyy Red, Gallery is signalling the calibre of talent it plans to bring to the market.

At the same time, the early rollout of events suggests this is not a one-off activation, but part of a longer-term strategy to establish a lasting footprint in the city.

What to expect from Gallery Calgary

While details about the Calgary venue remain limited, early messaging indicates that a permanent Gallery location is on the way.

The current approach, launching programming ahead of a physical space, allows the brand to test the market while building anticipation for what’s next.

For Pomonis, the Calgary expansion represents another step in scaling Gallery beyond its Vancouver roots into a multi-city entertainment brand.

For now, the Sexyy Red concert serves as both a launch moment and a preview of what Gallery Calgary is expected to deliver once its doors officially open.

Tickets and additional event details are expected to be released through Gallery’s official channels.