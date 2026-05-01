The Lola Market is a free family event created to celebrate and support women entrepreneurs, local brands, artists, makers, and the stories behind their businesses. It is a welcoming space for families to shop, connect, discover, and support the people behind the brands.

The market will feature a beautiful mix of local women vendors, food, wellness, fashion, art, handmade products, and community experiences. Guests will also be able to enjoy Lola Kids, a special area created for children and families, with free workshops, creative activities, live shows, meet and greets with characters, and family friendly entertainment throughout the day.

The event will also include The Lola Stage, featuring inspirational talks, dance classes, live demos, flower demo shows, and more activities designed to bring the community together.

The Lola Market is more than a market. It is a celebration of creativity, community, families, and the women behind the brands.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 16 – 17, 2026

📍 Location: The Pipe Shop

🎟️ More Info: The Lola Market