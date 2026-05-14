If you’re looking for a summer gig, FIFA is hiring match day staff in Vancouver to help make sure the games go smoothly. If you’ve got the applicable experience, then this is a great chance to take part in the World Cup!

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FIFA Hiring in Vancouver

“FIFA is dedicated to the beautiful game and its development in every corner of the world. We are everyone from tournament organisers to football developers, from governance experts to commercial managers,” reads the FIFA website. “The FIFA team is diverse, fast, and ambitious. We are inspired by the beautiful game and we won’t rest until we have made football truly global – for every single person who wants to watch it, play it, and live it.”

The available positions are all specifically for match days online. They’re also fixed term contract, and have varying requirements, depending on the job. While some ask that you have a post-secondary degree, others ask only for relevant professional certifications and experience.

Here’s a look at the current open positions:

Responsibilities vary amongst the jobs. For Catering Coordinator, you would be handling tournament-time execution and the oversight of catering services. This includes ensuring exceptional dining experiences from Teams to Media.

Stadium Exterior Security Managers will be overseeing private security personnel that are deployed across a number of control points and corridors. Stadium Crowd Management Specialists and Stadium PSA/VSA Specialists do something similar by also overseeing private security personnel’s deployment, although in different key locations. Among these positions are many other responsibilities, which are outlined in their specific job application pages.

There are no application deadlines nor pay rates listed on the application pages. However, if you’re interested in working for FIFA, this is still a good opportunity to apply.

For more details, visit FIFA’s jobs page.