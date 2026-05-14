The Canadian Security Intelligence Agency (CSIS) is hiring for a bunch of positions in Metro Vancouver, and they’re offering some pretty nice salaries that don’t even require you to have a post-secondary degree. As long as you’ve got the experience, you have a chance to get your foot in the door.

We’ve compiled all the B.C. listings here, as well as their application requirements, salaries, and location.

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CSIS Hiring

Administrative Assistant

Administrative Assistants are responsible for many things, including processing and distributing administrative requests, composing routine administrative correspondence, and assist in logistics coordination.

Applicants are required to have either a high school diploma and two years of experience, or a college diploma and one year of experience.

“The College Diploma must be in field of studies needed for the position. It must be obtained from an accredited learning institution recognized in Canada. If you completed a program outside of Canada you will be required to obtain proof of a Canadian equivalency at your expense from an accredited learning institution recognized in Canada.”

If you have any higher level of education like an Undergraduate degree, it could be recognized as some of the experience.

This is an entry level position located in Burnaby, B.C. Salaries range from $52,392 to $63,716 (Unionized). To apply, and to find more information, head here.

The application deadline is June 26, 2026.

Regional Protective Services Officer

Regional Protective Services Officers are tasked with monitoring activities, responding to emergency/safety situations to ensure protection of life, facility and property, as well as protecting CSIS property.

Applicants can have one of four combinations of education levels and experience:

College diploma (3-year program) and one (1) year of relevant experience*; or

College diploma (2-year program) and two (2) years of relevant experience*, or

College diploma (1-year program), or Quebec Attestation of College Studies (ACS) and three (3) years of relevant experience*, or

High school diploma and four (4) years of relevant experience*.

*Note that relevant experience is defined as:

Experience within the last five (5) years in a protective service and security related function. This refers to a role in the protection of assets, operations and employees from various security threats.

Experience within the last five (5) years managing various components of a security guard post, including access management and camera controls.

This is an entry level position located in Burnaby, B.C. Salaries range from $68,552 to $83,389. To apply, and to find more information, head here.

The application deadline is June 6, 2026.

Facility Officer

Facility Officers are part of the Corporate Services Team. They are responsible for “the safe and efficient use of the Service’s assets and facilities.” As a “hands on” job, you’ll be required to respond and adapt quickly to various needs while also providing high levels of customer service and collaboration.

Applicants are required to have one of three combinations of education levels and experience:

Undergraduate degree in mechanical, electrical, architecture, civil engineering and two (2) years of experience; or,

College diploma or certificate in mechanical or electrical engineering or architecture or related domain and three (4) years of experience; or,

Completion of post secondary studies, college certificate or diploma program, or apprenticeship program, and five (6) years of experience

This is an entry level position located in Burnaby, B.C. Salaries range from $87,459 to 106,386. To apply, and to find more information, head here.

The application deadline is July 7, 2026.