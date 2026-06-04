A new hotel could be coming to downtown New Westminster.

According to a press release, a rezoning application for a mixed-use development at 811 Carnarvon will considered by New Westminster City Council on June 8. If approved, then this project will be the first new hotel downtown New West will see in nearly 40 years.

RELATED: Here’s How You Can Get A Free Air Conditioner As The Weather Heats Up In B.C.

A New Hotel in Downtown New Westminster

The proposal was submitted by Reliance Properties, and was designed by Yamamoto Architecture back in 2019. It is now under review through a site-specific rezoning process, “which would allow Council to consider a tailored zoning framework.”

“The project includes an 8-storey, 145-room hotel; a 44-storey residential tower with approximately 468 units; as well as ground-floor retail space,” explains the release. “The hotel is expected to include food and beverage service accessible to both guests and locals alike.”

There will also be a residential component, which is expected to have a mix of unit types. It includes studios and townhomes, with around 30% designed as family-oriented housing.

Local businesses will also have a place in the street-level retail space, with publicly-accessible amenities nearby like a dog park.

“Downtown New Westminster hasn’t seen a new hotel in decades, and that gap has real impacts on how the city can support visitors, events, and business activity,” said Joanna Kwan, Director of Development of Reliance Properties. “This proposal is about responding to that long-standing need while also delivering housing, retail, and public realm improvements in a transit-oriented downtown location.”

The proposal site has seen significant redevelopment and residential growth over the years. Currently, it’s occupied by low-rise commercial buildings and a surface parking lot within the Carnarvon Street tower precinct.

“New Westminster is evolving as a destination, and this proposal reflects the kind of mixed-use, transit-oriented development that strengthens a city’s appeal to visitors, event organizers, and residents alike,” says Gerardo Corro, Executive Director of Tourism New Westminster.