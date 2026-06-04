It’s finally happening: Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to B.C. But not only that– it’s coming to Metro Vancouver with a location and an opening date set!

If you’ve been wanting to try Dave’s Hot Chicken, your chance will come sooner rather than later as we break down all the details you need to know about its upcoming opening.

Chicken And A Dream

Dave’s Hot Chicken began with a dream and three childhood friends who managed to scrape together $900 to start a business. Their debut opening was in 2017 in an East Hollywood parking lot with some folding tables and a portable fryer.

With the help of social media, their fame grew exponentially. Once the media caught wind of their delicious chicken, Dave’s Hot Chicken became a phenomenon that everyone in East Hollywood– and beyond– had to try.

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Today, Dave’s Hot Chicken has hundreds of locations all around the world. And now Metro Vancouver will have their very own quite soon.

Dave’s Hot Chicken Opening Date Vancouver

Dave’s Hot Chicken will be coming to Vancouver. Located across from Popeyes, you can find the brand-new location at the former Cinema Public House on Granville Street.

The viral restaurant has had a number of notable investors over the years, including Drake, who still continues to promote it. You can also count Usher and Samuel L. Jackson of some of the brand’s other famous investors, too.

Ontario and Alberta already have their fair share of Dave’s Hot Chicken locations, but this will be the first one coming to Vancouver. You’ll be able to find the new location at 901 Granville Street, opening on June 12, 2026.