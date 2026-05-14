Oakridge Park mall has just announced all the exciting new restaurants that will be joining its vast and varied food & cultural market called Time Out Market. With a lineup this delicious, Metro Vancouver will be spoiled for choice when they visit this highly-anticipated mall.

RELATED: Oakridge Park Mall Is Opening This May And Here’s What You Need To Know

Oakridge Park Mall

As Canada’s largest redevelopment, Oakridge Park plans to have a great number of new additions to its hub. From luxury retailers to live entertainment venues, both visitors and residents will find trouble running out of things to do.

It’s a reimagined and modernized version of the previous Oakridge Mall, planning on offering a range of living, shopping, entertainment, and food for everyone.

“Living here puts you right in the cultural heart of Vancouver,” says the Oakridge Park website. The area around the development also has plenty of parks and schools, as well as further eats and entertainment. It’s convenience at its finest.

New Restaurants Coming To Oakridge Park

Coming to Oakridge Park is Time Out Market Vancouver, a food and cultural hub that invites the city’s best food and drinks under one roof. While there are Time Out Markets all over the world, this will actually be Canada’s second location. The first opened in Montréal in 2019.

The space will span 50,000 sq. ft., with 18 kitchens, one dessert and one coffee counter, and three bars. There will also be around 1,000 seats and a large outdoor terrace that faces a public park.

Time Out Market Vancouver will be home to 20 different kitchens. From local favourites to award-winning establishments, these hot spots will have all the foodies raving about Oakridge Park.

Ask for Luigi

PiDGiN

Blnd Tger

España

Beaucoup Bakery Café

Beaucoup Creamery

Time Out Express

Feenie’s

Mee Bar

Lunch Lady

MaKaam

DownLow Chicken

Barnacle

Peacock

Kishimoto

SANTO TACO

Heritage

Mello

Boba Run

Feeling hungry yet? Well, you’ll only have to wait until May 28, 2026 to try out these amazing food spots.

And if you can’t wait to try some of Vancouver’s best, check out our Food section to get all the details on what the city has to offer!