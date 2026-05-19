Vancouver is launching a new parking ticket pilot program that will be expanding the use of licence plate recognition (LPR) cameras, which is now underway in four major residential permit zones in the city. According to the City of Vancouver, “this pilot has the potential to increase compliance, ultimately leading to greater parking availability, improved operational efficiency and enhanced staff safety.”

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Parking Ticket Pilot Program in Vancouver

This program focuses specifically on the usage of LPR cameras. These cameras will issue parking tickets by mail as opposed to being placed on a vehicle, with the intention to improve efficiency and staff safety.

The pilot is currently happening in these four areas:

Commercial-Broadway Station

Joyce Station

Oakridge

Commercial Drive

The City of Vancouver says that these areas were selected because of their close proximity to transit hubs where “the City has observed low compliance of parking regulations, which impacts local residents and business.” These parking regulations are meant to “support parking space turnover,” as well as “help maintain a safe and smooth flow of traffic throughout Vancouver.”

The use of LPR technology and mailed tickets could be expanded to other areas across the city. Although, this depends on how the pilot program goes. Currently, the mail out process is being used in a number of enforcement activities. According to the City, parking tickets are mailed to vehicle owners where:

A ticket was removed from the vehicle

Someone else was driving the vehicle

The vehicle left before the ticket could be placed

It was unsafe for the enforcement officer to serve the ticket

Tickets are mailed through Canada Post. Vehicle owners are required to ensure their addresses are up-to-date with ICBC so notices can be delivered to the correct address. Notably, the City does not text, email, or use QR codes for parking violations of payment.

For more information, visit the City of Vancouver’s website here.