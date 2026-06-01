Concerts & Shows

Music in the Plaza

Music in the Plaza

Photo by: Robson Street

EVENT INFO

Location

Bute Plaza

800 Bute Street, V6E 1C2

Start Date

June 16

End Date

August 25

Tickets

Free

Visit Website

Free live music is coming to the Bute Plaza on Robson Street this summer! On select Tuesday nights from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, you can join the community and jam out to local artists.

Everyone is welcome! Feel free to bring a blanket or a small chair, and then get ready to kick back and listen to the music.

Lineup

  • 🎤 June 16 — Laura Crema @crema_laura
  • 🎸 June 30 — LJ Mountenay @ljmounteney
  • 🎶 July 14 — Kristin Fung @kristinfungmusic
  • 🎷 July 28 — Kate Hahn @kateyahn with Alvin Brendan @alvinbrendan
  • 🎸 August 11 — Antonio Larosa Trio @antoniolarosa
  • 🪗 August 25 — Taras Luka @taras.luka

See you in the Bute Plaza on Robson Street!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 16 – August 25, 2026

📍 Location: Bute Plaza

🎟️ More Info: https://robsonstreet.ca/

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