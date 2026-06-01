Free live music is coming to the Bute Plaza on Robson Street this summer! On select Tuesday nights from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, you can join the community and jam out to local artists.

Everyone is welcome! Feel free to bring a blanket or a small chair, and then get ready to kick back and listen to the music.

Lineup

🎤 June 16 — Laura Crema @crema_laura

🎸 June 30 — LJ Mountenay @ljmounteney

🎶 July 14 — Kristin Fung @kristinfungmusic

🎷 July 28 — Kate Hahn @kateyahn with Alvin Brendan @alvinbrendan

🎸 August 11 — Antonio Larosa Trio @antoniolarosa

🪗 August 25 — Taras Luka @taras.luka

See you in the Bute Plaza on Robson Street!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 16 – August 25, 2026

📍 Location: Bute Plaza

🎟️ More Info: https://robsonstreet.ca/