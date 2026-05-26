B.C. is known for a lot of things— beautiful mountains, temperate weather, and having amazing food. There are tons of cities in our West Coast province that are worthy of being named as having some of the best food in the world. While Vancouver may be the first place that comes to mind, it isn’t on this recent ranking.

According to National Geographic’s “15 of the best places in the world for food right now” list, that title belongs to someplace else in B.C.

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Kelowna: The Best Food in the World

The best city in B.C. to get food is Kelowna, says National Geographic.

They write, “Late last year, Kelowna was named a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy—the first in Canada. The designation recognizes this premier wine region and its growing culinary offerings, made possible by centuries of land preservation by First Nations and a vibrant immigrant history.”

Kelowna is on this list for many reasons. Some of these include the fact that the area is surrounded by family and immigrant-owned farms and wineries, offering rich culinary experiences no matter where you go. National Geographic recommends going along the three-mile Boucherie bike route. This path passes by restaurants and fruit stands that are backgrounded by stunning lake views and vineyards.

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Some standout eateries include Old Vines Restaurant and Tula Restaurant, which are both located on wineries.

Curious about what other places are on the list? Check out National Geographic’s article here.