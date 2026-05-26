Surrey’s Sports Hall Of Fame Nominations Are Now Open For 2027

Surrey is filled with amazing talent in its sports community, and so the city is honouring that with its Sports Hall of Fame! Celebrating the major achievements of local athletes, the Sports Hall of Fame is showcasing these individuals, teams, builders, and coaches who have all made major impacts on their communities.

What’s even more exciting is that the City of Surrey is looking for nominations right now! This is your chance to submit the people you think deserve to be highlighted in this legendary way. Help bring Surrey’s athletes to the forefront and be part of history in the making!

Showcasing Surrey’s Sports Stars

The Surrey Sports Hall of Fame is a place for everyone to learn about the history of sports in Surrey, as well as celebrate the achievements of the legends who helped it become what it is today.

“The Surrey Sports Hall of Fame will serve as a living legacy to those who have elevated sport in our city, be it on the field, behind the scenes, or by inspiring and uniting their communities. This is an exciting moment for Surrey, and I encourage everyone to take part in celebrating the people who’ve helped shape our sporting story,” Mayor Brenda Locke said.

The Hall of Fame currently has a temporary exhibition set up at the Museum of Surrey; there, you can learn all about Surrey’s first associations and teams, as well as leagues. Its permanent home will eventually be located in City Centre Arena, where you’ll always be able to discover the legends behind Surrey’s sports scene.

Your Chance to Submit

Now, the City of Surrey is asking you to help decide who the next inductees should be! They can be of athletes, teams, builders, coaches, and game changers who have helped shape the world of sports in Surrey. Moreover, it’s not just talent that’s got them to where they are today, but also dedication, leadership, and passion. Their impacts have reached Surrey and beyond.

Wondering how to nominate an individual or team? It’s simple– just go to the Surrey Sports Hall of Fame page to submit a nomination form. The current categories that are accepting nominations include:

Athlete

High performance athlete

Team

Builder

Coach

Game changer

Community hero

The nominees are also required to meet some general requirements and criteria that is specific to the category that they are nominated for. For starters, they have to have been born/raised in Surrey and began their participation in sport there. Alternatively, they must have represented Surrey during the time they achieved notable success in their sport.

If you want to give your nominee an even better chance of getting into the Sports Hall of Fame, getting them letters of recommendation is a great idea. This way, you can give them the best possible chance of being selected by the independent committee.

Nominate Someone Today!

Nominations are being accepted right now and will close on December 31. Every June, there will be a new class of inductees who will be celebrated for their passion and dedication to Surrey’s sports community.

🗓️ Nominations are open now until Dec 31

📍 First exhibit is located at the Museum of Surrey