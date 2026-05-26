Watch out, hikers: ticks are on the rise throughout B.C., and they’re biting whoever they can sink their teeth into. As the weather warms up, ticks will be out and about more often, with their populations surging as the heat lingers during more than just during summer.

If you’re an avid hiker, here’s how you can avoid these nuisances and prevent yourself from contracting things like Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.

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Ticks in B.C.

In 2024, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) reported 5,200 preliminary cases of Lyme disease in 2024, a steep climb from 2015’s 917 cases. Experts believe that this number is actually higher as many infections go unreported and undiagnosed.

Since winters are shorter and less cold, ticks are now able to thrive in northern latitudes.

The Government of British Columbia note that “most tick bites are not serious, but problems can happen if a tick stays attached too long. Some ticks can spread disease or cause paralysis. Knowing what ticks look like, where they live, and when they are active helps you reduce risk and act quickly.”

How to Prevent Tick Bites

The first step of tick bite prevention is knowing what ticks are out there. There are over 20 different tick species that live in B.C., but luckily, only a few commonly bite humans. They don’t fly nor do they jump, and they don’t drop from trees. Instead, they attach to people or animals that brush against vegetation where ticks are waiting.

Two common ticks include the Rocky Mountain wood tick and the western black-legged tick. Rocky Mountain wood ticks generally live in the dry interior of B.C., east coast of the Coast Mountains. Western black-legged ticks are found in coastal and moist areas of B.C., such as Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

“Tick bites are often painless and easy to miss. Symptoms can appear days or weeks after a bite and may vary by the type of tick,” warns the B.C. government. If you think you may have been bit, watch for these symptoms:

Fever or chills

Headache

Muscle or joint pain

Unusual tiredness or weakness

Numbness or tingling in the feet or legs

Skin rash, including a bull’s‑eye pattern

Symptoms can progress overtime, so it’s best to keep an eye on yourself or someone who has potentially been bitten by a tick. If you do have symptoms, it’s recommended to get medical help as soon as possible.

And if you can, bring the removed tick in a sealed container stored in the fridge or freezer to a doctor.

For more information on ticks and tick bites, head here.