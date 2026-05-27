Costco Canada has recently published a recall notice for a popular kitchen appliance sold at their warehouses. Consumers are being advised on the next steps and how they can obtain a full refund for the affected product.

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Costco Canada Kettle Recall

The affected product under recall is the Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle Pro 1.5 L. The product was sold as part of a small appliance bundle on Costco.ca between October 2022 and January 2026.

The recall notice explains that the issue is due to the handle of the water kettles potentially loosening or breaking off completely during use. “In isolated cases, the product defect may cause hot water to spill from the kettle, creating a risk of scalding injuries to the user or bystanders in the immediate area, including small children.”

Initiated by Zwilling JA Henckels Canada Ltd, the recall impacts bundles sold by Costco that included the affected kettles:

Zwilling brand (Costco Item Number: 1663356) Enfinigy Kettle Pro 1.5 L, Toaster and Scale bundle (Costco Item Number: 1016121)

Zwilling brand (Costco Item Number: 1664609) Enfinigy Kettle Pro 1.5 L, Toaster and Scale bundle (Costco Item Number: 1016121)

Zwilling JA Henckels Canada Ltd has received 21 reports of incidents in Canada as of May 13, 2026. This includes 1 report of potential injury.

“You should immediately stop using the recalled Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle Pro 1.5 L and return it to a Costco warehouse to get a full refund,” states the notice. “To obtain your refund, you may return either the Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle Pro 1.5 L or the complete small appliance bundle, which includes the Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle Pro 1.5 L.”

For more information, you can contact Zwilling via:

Telephone: 1-866-963-4583 from 9 am – 5 pm EDT

Email: [email protected]

To view the Costco Canada recall notice on the affected kettle products, head here.