Author Harpreet Bahia is heading out on a book tour across Metro Vancouver!

This is your chance to meet and connect with the writer of Daya’s First Airplane Ride, a heartwarming storybook about the special bond that siblings share. Celebrating courage and curiosity, this book is designed to encourage imagination and sensory development, creating an interactive story that invites all little explorers to feel new textures discover what life is like from the sky!

“This series began in the most personal way, through motherhood, storytime, and watching my little one experience the world for the very first time,” said Bahia. “Creating Daya Discovers has been one of the most meaningful parts of my journey as an author, and I’m so grateful to share it with families who care about connection, representation, and the wonder of early childhood.”

Wondering where Bahia is stopping? Here’s when and where you can meet the author:

Friday, May 29, 2026 : Coles, Langley (3:00 PM to 6:00 PM) 19705 Fraser Hwy, Langley

: Coles, Langley (3:00 PM to 6:00 PM) Saturday, May 30, 2026 : Indigo Grandview Corners, Surrey (12:00 PM to 3:00 PM) 2453 161A St #10, Surrey

: Indigo Grandview Corners, Surrey (12:00 PM to 3:00 PM) Sunday, May 31, 2026 : Indigo Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby (12:00 PM to 3:00 PM) 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby

: Indigo Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby (12:00 PM to 3:00 PM) Friday, June 5, 2026 : Indigo West Vancouver (1:00 PM to 3:00 PM) 900 Park Royal S, West Vancouver

: Indigo West Vancouver (1:00 PM to 3:00 PM) Saturday, June 6, 2026 : Indigo Granville, Vancouver (1:00 PM to 3:00 PM) 2505 Granville St, Vancouver

: Indigo Granville, Vancouver (1:00 PM to 3:00 PM) Sunday, June 7, 2026 : Indigo Richmond (11:30 AM to 2:30 PM) 6551 Number 3 Rd #1516a, Richmond

: Indigo Richmond (11:30 AM to 2:30 PM)

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Don’t miss your chance to connect with author Harpreet Bahia in Metro Vancouver this summer!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 29 – June 7, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Metro Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Harpreet Bahia Metro Vancouver Book Tour