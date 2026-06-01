Transport Canada has just issued a recall notice for over 80,000 vehicles in the country. Owners are now being advised on the corrective actions in order to avoid any safety risks.

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Hyundai Recall in Canada

The recall concerns Hyundai vehicles. According to the notice, the issue has to do with software safety. In particular, “on certain vehicles, a software problem with the front camera could cause the forward collision avoidance (FCA) system to brake suddenly.”

“A vehicle that brakes suddenly when there’s no risk of a collision could increase the risk of a crash,” explains the notice. The recall affects 81,646 vehicles across the country. This includes:

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz

2025, 2026 Hyundai Tucson

Notably, for the 2026 Tucson, the recall affects gas, hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models.

Owners will be notified in writing. Hyundai will advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership, where they will update the front camera software.

For more information, you can contact Hyundai at 1-888-216-2626. Or, you can visit the website.

You can view the full recall notice here.