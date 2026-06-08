The FIFA World Cup is the world’s biggest sporting match, with millions tuning in to watch the games. If you’re one of the lucky people who got tickets to see a live match, then be careful before you head to the arena. FIFA has some fairly strict policies on what you can and cannot bring to the stadium, with a long list of banned items.

If you’re in Vancouver for the games, then we cover everything you should leave at home before going to BC Place.

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Banned Items

FIFA recently announced that water bottles would be banned from stadiums; but as expected, the backlash from fans and politicians had them undo that decision fairly quickly. But while you can bring your own water bottle now, it comes with some restrictions.

These water bottles must be soft plastic and no larger than 20 ounces (590 mL). That means you will not be able to bring your hard, reusable water bottles into BC Place, with FIFA citing safety and security reasons.

Here’s a list of other things you won’t be able to bring to any of the FIFA World Cup matches this summer. Note that this list is not exhaustive, and that there are other prohibited items not noted here. Regardless, this is a look at what to generally leave at home.

What Not to Bring

Hazardous Items This includes weapons of any kind; explosives; work tools; body protection; items used specifically to conceal a person’s identity; items that can result in the generation of smoke, heat and/or flames; spray cans; animals (except for service animals); significant quantities of paper.

Food / Liquids / Consumable Items This includes foods of any kind (with exceptions for those that are medically-necessary or for babies or young infants); narcotics; liquids exceeding 100 mL, unless they are purchased inside the Stadium.

Flags and Political / Offensive / Commercial Items This includes materials that are of a political, offensive, and/or discriminatory nature; flags, banners posters (except those that do not exceed 2 metres x 1.5 metres); any promotional or commercial object.

Electronic, Musical and Telecommunication Items This includes radio-electronic or high frequency devices, or any other devices that may lead to an interruption or failure of broadcasting or IT functionality at the Stadium; musical instruments that cannot be visualized by security; instruments that emit laser beams.



Be sure to leave the prohibited items at home before you head to BC Place. And yes, that includes your “significant quantities of paper,” helmets, and reusable water bottles.