Metro Vancouver is sizzling right now, with the heat expected to hit in the high 30s and the sun being high in the sky. To make the heatwave even more real, official heat warnings have been issued for a number of locations, including many regions in Metro Vancouver.

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Here’s what you need to know about the heat warnings, and how you can keep cool even in the warmth.

Heat Warnings in Metro Vancouver

Environment and Climate Change Canada announced on Wednesday that parts of B.C. are under a heat warning due to rising temperatures. Heat warnings are issued when the humidex value is expected to reach 40°C or more; or when the temperature is expected to reach levels between 29°C to 40°C or greater, depending on your location.

Below is a list of all the locations under the warning:

Central

Central Okanagan – including Kelowna

North Okanagan – including Vernon

South Okanagan – including Penticton

South Thompson

Nicola

Similkameen

Manning – Skagit Valley

Northeast

100 Mile

Cariboo – south including Williams Lake

North Thompson

East Columbia Northwest

Central Coast – inland sections

North Coast – inland including Terrace

North Coast – inland including Kitimat Southeast

Kootenay Lake

West Columbia

Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake

Shuswap

West Kootenay

Boundary Southwest

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Howe Sound

Whistler

Sunshine Coast

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford Southwest inland

Fraser Canyon – north including Lillooet

Fraser Canyon – south including Lytton Vancouver Island

East Vancouver Island

Inland Vancouver Island

How to Stay Cool

The City of Vancouver recommends a multitude of ways to keep cool during a heatwave.

Seek cooler temperatures at air-conditioned public spaces across the cities. This includes community centres, public libraries, or shopping malls and neighbourhood organizations. Visit friends, family, or neighbours who have air conditioning.

Keep hydrated. Vancouver has over 200 permanent water fountains located across the city, alongside misting stations and additional drinking fountains that are operational.

Find shade under trees, wear a wide-brimmed hat, and lightweight loose clothing and sunscreen. Avoid being in direct sun during the hottest part of the day, and steer clear of strenuous exercise.

Block the sun out at home by closing the curtains or blinds during the day. Open windows in the evening to let in cooler air.

The heat warning recommends similar courses of action, also noting that it’s important to monitor local information sources. Also, be aware of symptoms from heat-related illnesses and seek medical care if you or someone you are caring for becomes unwell.

For more information on staying cool, check the City of Vancouver’s page here.