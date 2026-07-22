Metro Vancouver is sizzling right now, with the heat expected to hit in the high 30s and the sun being high in the sky. To make the heatwave even more real, official heat warnings have been issued for a number of locations, including many regions in Metro Vancouver.
RELATED: ICBC Just Announced A Big Change Coming To The Class 5 Road Test
Here’s what you need to know about the heat warnings, and how you can keep cool even in the warmth.
Heat Warnings in Metro Vancouver
Environment and Climate Change Canada announced on Wednesday that parts of B.C. are under a heat warning due to rising temperatures. Heat warnings are issued when the humidex value is expected to reach 40°C or more; or when the temperature is expected to reach levels between 29°C to 40°C or greater, depending on your location.
Below is a list of all the locations under the warning:
Central
- Central Okanagan – including Kelowna
- North Okanagan – including Vernon
- South Okanagan – including Penticton
- South Thompson
- Nicola
- Similkameen
- Manning – Skagit Valley
Northeast
- 100 Mile
- Cariboo – south including Williams Lake
- North Thompson
- East Columbia
Northwest
- Central Coast – inland sections
- North Coast – inland including Terrace
- North Coast – inland including Kitimat
Southeast
- Kootenay Lake
- West Columbia
- Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake
- Shuswap
- West Kootenay
- Boundary
Southwest
- Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster
- Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
- Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
- Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley
- Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta
- Howe Sound
- Whistler
- Sunshine Coast
- Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack
- Fraser Valley – east including Hope
- Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford
Southwest inland
- Fraser Canyon – north including Lillooet
- Fraser Canyon – south including Lytton
Vancouver Island
- East Vancouver Island
- Inland Vancouver Island
How to Stay Cool
The City of Vancouver recommends a multitude of ways to keep cool during a heatwave.
- Seek cooler temperatures at air-conditioned public spaces across the cities. This includes community centres, public libraries, or shopping malls and neighbourhood organizations. Visit friends, family, or neighbours who have air conditioning.
- Keep hydrated. Vancouver has over 200 permanent water fountains located across the city, alongside misting stations and additional drinking fountains that are operational.
- Find shade under trees, wear a wide-brimmed hat, and lightweight loose clothing and sunscreen. Avoid being in direct sun during the hottest part of the day, and steer clear of strenuous exercise.
- Block the sun out at home by closing the curtains or blinds during the day. Open windows in the evening to let in cooler air.
The heat warning recommends similar courses of action, also noting that it’s important to monitor local information sources. Also, be aware of symptoms from heat-related illnesses and seek medical care if you or someone you are caring for becomes unwell.
For more information on staying cool, check the City of Vancouver’s page here.