U.S. President Donald Trump could hit Canadian goods with even more tariffs as he cites discriminatory trade policies for their usage.

But what does that mean for the average consumer? And what products could be hit by the new tariffs? Here’s everything you need to know about Trump’s new tariff threats.

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More Tariff Threats from Trump

The tariff threats come from three executive orders Trump signed on Monday. Each order uses a different reason for the new tariff, including provincial bans on U.S. products (particularly alcohol), quotas on American dairy imports under Canada’s supply management system, and Canada’s own tariffs on vehicles made in the U.S.

In response to questions from reporters, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada “will look at all options in terms of how we would respond if [the tariffs] do come into effect.” The new tariffs are expected to take effect in less than a month, applying to a long list of Canadian goods.

Canadian Goods That Could Be Affected By The Tariffs

Reportedly, the tariffs are expected to impact “nearly $20 billion imports from Canada,” according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Below is the full list of Canadian goods that may potentially be affected by the tariffs.