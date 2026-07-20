Beautiful British Columbia truly lives up to its name: from the gorgeous sea views to the mountainous terrain above, our province is packed with some truly awe-inspiring sights that many residents know as normal.

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But if you want a reminder for just how amazing B.C. is (or if you’re visiting), then you should definitely take this road trip to embrace all the province has to offer, including the Interior. According to travel website Travel + Leisure, it’s one of the prettiest road trips in all of North America.

Road Trips through the Okanagan Valley

This road trip focuses on the Okanagan Highway (Highway 97), specifically on the portion that runs from Osoyoos to the U.S. border city of Enderby. You’ll see all sorts of sights when taking this trip, including desert-like landscapes, pretty lakes, and plenty of wineries.

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Travel + Leisure recommends a few must-do things along the route, aside from just taking in the sights:

Indulge in the various wineries of the Okanagan

Learn the traditional stories of the land from the Indigenous communities in the Okanagan

Head on a hike or bike ride through the many trails

Taste Kelowna or Penticton’s flavours with food tours

The best part about the Okanagan Valley is that it’s a year-round destination. According to Travel + Leisure, the summers are long and the falls are warm. This means that as long as you’re ready for an outdoor adventure, any time is a good time. There are some hotels and restaurants that are closed seasonally in the winter and early spring, so if you’re looking to maximize the amount of things you’re doing, it may be best to go during the warmer months.

No matter what time you go or where you stay along the way, the Okanagan Valley is sure to bring tons of road trip stories and memories.