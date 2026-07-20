Best Patios in Surrey to Check Out This Summer

This series is presented by Suntail Drinks, a refreshing tequila-based RTD made for patio season in B.C.

Surrey’s patio scene has come a long way in recent years, with a strong mix of refined neighbourhood bistros, lively chain favourites, and breweries that draw crowds all summer long. From South Surrey and Morgan Crossing to the rapidly growing City Centre, there’s a patio for every kind of afternoon.

Whether you’re settling in for a long dinner near Crescent Beach or grabbing happy hour after work, these Surrey patios are worth checking out this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tap Restaurant (@taprestaurant)

Address: 15350 34 Ave, South Surrey

Tap Restaurant offers one of the most refined patio experiences in South Surrey, with a long-standing reputation for elevated local dining. The space is intimate and welcoming, with a tight menu that leans seasonal and seafood-forward. It’s a strong pick for date nights and special occasions. Live music on Wednesdays adds to the appeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seahorse Grill (@seahorsegrillbistro)

Address: 12147 Sullivan St, Surrey

Tucked into the Crescent Beach community, Seahorse Grill brings a true beach house feel with cozy patio seating, wood beams, and seaside charm. The menu leans coastal and refined, with standout pastas and seafood. It’s a strong pick for slower dinners and romantic evenings. A true South Surrey hidden gem.

Address: 3211 152 St, Surrey

Tap & Barrel’s South Surrey location offers one of the biggest patios in the area, with a spacious outdoor setup that catches plenty of sun. The space pairs well with B.C. beers, local wines, and easygoing shareable plates. It’s an ideal spot for groups and all-day happy hour on Mondays. A dependable choice for casual hangs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earls Kitchen + Bar (@earlsrestaurant)

Address: 16071 24 Ave, Surrey

Earls Grandview Corners brings a polished patio experience to South Surrey, with a spacious outdoor setup that fills up fast on sunny weekends. The space feels modern and elevated, with a strong cocktail program and consistent menu. It’s a great pick for happy hour, brunch, and group dinners. A reliable favourite for the area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cactus Club Cafe (@cactusclubcafe)

Address: 15079 32 Ave, Surrey

Cactus Club’s Southpoint location offers a polished patio that consistently draws strong summer crowds. The space is sleek and lively, with a globally inspired menu and a deep cocktail list. It’s a strong pick for date nights, family dinners, and after-work drinks. A dependable South Surrey staple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Creek Golf Course (@morgancreekgolf)

Address: 3500 Morgan Creek Way, Surrey

Set against the Morgan Creek Golf Course, Morgans delivers one of the most scenic patio settings in Surrey. The space feels relaxed and refined, with sweeping greens views and a wine-focused menu. It’s a strong pick for slower lunches, anniversaries, and special occasions. A true hidden gem for the area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hawthorne Beer Market & Bistro (@hawthornebeermarket)

Address: 5633 176 St, Surrey

Hawthorne offers one of Cloverdale’s most distinctive patios, with picnic-style seating, shade trees, and a massive craft beer list. The space feels casual and full of character, with elevated comfort food and standout pizza. It’s a strong pick for group hangs and beer lovers. A reliable Cloverdale favourite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Social Tavern Fleetwood (@thesocialtavern)

Address: 8410 160 St, Surrey

The Social Tavern brings a lively pub patio experience to Fleetwood, with a spacious terrace that fills up fast on summer evenings. The space pairs well with shareable plates, trivia nights, and a wide beer lineup. It’s a strong pick for group catch-ups and casual dinners. A go-to for North Cloverdale and Fleetwood locals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skye Avenue Kitchen & Lounge (@skyeavenuesurrey)

Address: 13450 102 Ave, Surrey

Skye Avenue offers one of the most polished patio experiences in Surrey City Centre, with refined decor and a globally inspired menu. The space leans upscale and modern, with a strong cocktail program and shareable plates. It’s a great pick for happy hour and elevated evenings out. A standout for the rapidly growing downtown area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominion Bar+Kitchen (@dominionsurrey)

Address: 13475 Central Ave, Surrey

Dominion brings a sleek bar and kitchen patio experience to Civic Plaza in the heart of Surrey Centre. The space feels modern and welcoming, with a strong brunch menu and standout pasta dishes. It’s a great pick for casual lunches and after-work hangs. A reliable urban patio close to King George Station.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Brew Estate Canada (@brewestate.canada)

Address: 8910 120 St, Surrey

The Brew Estate offers a vibrant patio experience in North Surrey with bold flavours, creative cocktails, and lively energy. The space is stylish and welcoming, with a menu that blends Indian and Indo-Chinese with classic pub fare. It’s a strong pick for group dinners and evening hangs. A unique addition to the Surrey patio scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vault (@vault_restaurant)

Address: 5764 176 St, Surrey

Vault delivers a stylish patio experience in Cloverdale, with live music on weekends and a polished interior. The space pairs solid pub fare with a strong cocktail list and elevated mains. It’s a great pick for slower dinners and weekend group hangs. A dependable spot for the Cloverdale crowd.

Looking for more patios?

Check out our full Metro Vancouver patio guide for even more spots across the city.