A recent ranking has just revealed that the Canadian passport is among the world’s strongest.

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This information comes from the Henley Passport Index, which is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). Updated monthly, this ranking shows exactly which nations have the best passports in regards to how many destinations one can travel visa-free with it.

The Henley Passport Index

According to Henley & Partners, “The Henley Passport Index is the original and most authoritative passport index, with historical data spanning 20 years. The index and its contents are based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and supplemented, enhanced, and updated using extensive in-house research and open-source online data. The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. Updated monthly, the Henley Passport Index is the most robust and reliable index of its kind.”

The criteria for a strong passport is based on a number of different conditions (such as visa requirements), and uses a binary scoring system (1 or 0). No additional weights or calculations are applied when determining a passport’s score.

The Canadian Passport

So, where does the Canadian passport fit into all of this? Because of how the Henley Passport Index ranking system works, many nations share a spot on the list. Thus, Canada shares its place with a few other countries.

According to the most recent numbers, at the top of the ranking is Singapore with visa-free access to 192 different locations. Following it are Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates in 2nd place, all with visa-free access to 188 nations.

Canada is currently sitting at 7th place alongside Czechia, Latvia, and a number of other countries. All of these countries share the same amount of visa-free access to 183 nations. And a few spots below Canada is the U.S. at 10th place.

The Canadian passport has generally held a strong position amongst other nations, although it did fall from its 7th spot in July 2023. Since then, Canada has climbed back to 7th after sitting in 8th for some time.