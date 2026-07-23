All The Metro Vancouver Roads Closing For Festivals This Weekend

Festivals are popping up all over Metro Vancouver this weekend, and with such a packed itinerary, it’s expected that some will shut down the roads.

RELATED: 45+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (July 24-26)

If you’re heading out to the celebrations (or are commuting), then here’s all the road closures that will be happening throughout the cities to accommodate these parties.

Festivals in Metro Vancouver: This Weekend’s Road Closures

Chinatown Festival

This signature summertime event brings together all the best parts of a festival. Some things you can expect at the Chinatown Festival are live performances, a children’s theatre, kids’ corner, as well as plenty of cultural experiences, vendors, and delicious food!

The intersection of Keefer Street and Columbia Street will be closed, including parts of Quebec Street during the festival’s duration from 12:00pm to 6:00pm.

📅 Date: July 25 – 26, 2026

📍 Location: Keefer and Columbia Street

🎟️ More Info: Chinatown Festival

12th Street Festival

The 12th Street Festival is a huge family-friendly community celebration that brings togethers folks from all around New Westminster. Attendees can expect plenty of music, food, art, culture, and fun.

The event takes place along 12th Street in the West End of New Westminster from 6th Ave to 8th Ave. Thus, these roads will be closed off so that the festivities may take place.

📅 Date: July 26, 2026

📍 Location: 12th Street from 6th Ave to 8th Ave

🎟️ More Info: 12th Street Festival

Gastown Sunday Set

Every Sunday from July 5 to September 6, Gastown’s Water Street goes car-free to celebrate Gastown Sunday Set. This summer series festival transforms Water Street into a stage, gallery, patio, dance floor, and open-air playground to host a variety of fun events.

Don’t expect to be able to drive down Water Street this Sunday as the space shifts into pedestrian-only access from 12:00pm to 8:00pm.

📅 Date: July 26, 2026

📍 Location: Water Street, from Richards to Columbia

🎟️ More Info: Gastown Sunday Set

Strathcona Blocks Party

Strathcona Blocks Party is back again, bringing tons of free fun to East Hastings Street. There will be performances, shopping, food trucks, family-friendly activities, a beer garden, and so much more available at the celebration.

Note that a full road closure is in effect on Campbell Avenue on both sides of East Hastings from 7:00am to 11:00pm.

📅 Date: July 25, 2026

📍 Location: 600 to 900 block of East Hastings

🎟️ More Info: Strathcona Blocks Party