Experience the city’s biggest video game founders conference right here in Vancouver. Following the highly successful 2025 edition, Quiver is making this event the place to learn and practice games business in the province, supported by Creative BC and the Government of British Columbia.

Here’s what you can expect from the Games Link Conference 2026:

Expert talks delivered by local industry leaders. Learn what it takes to make games, talk through industry trends and what sells, with a distinct focus on the biz, marketing and operations of games!

Networking done right! Enjoy interfacing with new founders and seasoned developers, everyone is welcome! Learn, teach, and make worthwhile relationships with seasoned veterans, young upstarts, and passionate indies. Great networking opportunity for students as well!

The Game Showcase will let you see what happens when developers come together and make something amazing.

Get your tickets today so you don’t miss the ultimate video game founders conference.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: July 25, 2026

📍 Location: Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: https://gameslink2026.eventbrite.com