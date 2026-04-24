Costco Canada has issued a recall notice for a popular pizza product that was sold across the country. Consumers are being advised on the next steps, and what to do with the affected products.

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Costco Canada: Pizza Recall

The recall concerns Gino Bambino Gluten Free Pizza Kits sold at Costco warehouses, Costco Business Centers, and on Costco.ca. They were sold between December 2025 and April 2026.

The notice, written by Molinaro’s Fine Italian Food, notes that the recall is due to “the potential for mould growth on the product prior to the indicated best before date.” This includes dates April 22, 2026 and April 28, 2026. The products can also be identified by their lot code, Costco Item #1974721.

“Please do not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute the Gino Bambino Gluten Free Pizza Kits that are being recalled. You may return the Gino Bambino Gluten Free Pizza Kit to a Costco warehouse to obtain a full refund.”

Consumers with further questions can contact Molinaro’s via phone at 1-800-268-4959 (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST Monday to Friday) or email at [email protected].

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask you to please pass this letter along to anyone to whom Gino Bambino Gluten Free Pizza Kit may have been given.”

For more information, visit the recall notice here.