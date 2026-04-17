A nationwide auto parts class-action settlement is reaching its final stages as Canadians have one last chance to make their claims.

If you’ve purchased or leased a new vehicle between 1998 and 2017, you could be eligible for this $50 million payout.

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Auto Parts Price-Fixing Class Action

The class action concerns the alleged price-fixing of about 45 parts, affecting nearly one million vehicles sold in Canada through automakers like Ford, Hyundai, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Reportedly, these automotive parts were illegally price-fixed, and were installed in various new vehicles for almost twenty years. From air conditioning systems to shock absorbers, a wide range of cars have been affected from 1998 to 2017.

$104 million funds have already been distributed in settlements in Canada. The final disbursement is currently available for owners of vehicles who weren’t previously eligible.

Eligibility

To make a claim, you must have purchased and/or leased a new passenger car, sport utility vehicle, van, and/or light truck (up to 10,000 lbs) from the listed automakers in the two images below during the relevant period. Eligible affected persons are then split into two broad categories:

Purchasers of “Newly Included Vehicles” : People who have not previously been provided with the chance to apply for settlement benefits in the auto parts class actions. They must file a claim to be eligible for compensation. Newly Included Vehicles are defined as:

: People who have not previously been provided with the chance to apply for settlement benefits in the auto parts class actions. They must file a claim to be eligible for compensation. Newly Included Vehicles are defined as: Purchasers of “Previously Included Vehicles” : People who were previously provided with an opportunity to apply for settlement benefits in the auto parts class actions, and were advised that their eligibility to participate in following distributions would depend on filing a claim in the Second Omnibus Distribution. Previously Included Vehicles are defined as:

: People who were previously provided with an opportunity to apply for settlement benefits in the auto parts class actions, and were advised that their eligibility to participate in following distributions would depend on filing a claim in the Second Omnibus Distribution. Previously Included Vehicles are defined as:

The class action notes that no wrongdoing is being alleged against the automakers as they are not defendants.

The deadline to submit a claim is May 12, 2026. For more information, visit the website here.