The forecast is in for June in Vancouver, and it looks like it’s going to be a hot one. If you’ve been hoping for longer days and warmer sunshine, you’ll certainly get what you want in the coming month.

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June Forecast in Vancouver

The Farmer’s Almanac is predicting “hotter-than-normal temperatures” across much of North America this summer, which includes southern British Columbia. Warmer trends should be expected from June through August.

And while the hot sunshine will be present, Vancouver may also see wetter conditions. B.C. is listed as being “warm, rainy” in summer, which also goes for most of Southern Canada. Heading up north will bring hotter temperatures, so although Vancouver will definitely be warm, it’s not going to be as bad as the northern part of the province.

“The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a hotter-than-normal summer across much of the United States and southern Canada, with the most widespread heat expected in July and August.” The worst of the heat is yet to come in June, so be sure to enjoy the nice sunshine while you can.

The Weather Network also notes that Canada typically hits its peak heat until July. But notably, “Vancouver experiences its hottest stretch of the year around the first week of August.”

In all, it’s going to be a warm (and potentially a little rainy) June in Vancouver. If you’re looking for some fun summer activities to do while the sun is out and not too hot, check out our Events Section for tons of ideas.