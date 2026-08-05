Best Kid-Friendly Summer Events For Families in Metro Vancouver

Summer always goes by way too fast, so we’re making the most of every sunny day while we still can. If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family this August, there’s no shortage of great events happening around Metro Vancouver.

Think outdoor movies, waterfront festivals, live entertainment, hands-on exhibits, and of course, the return of the PNE Fair. Here’s where to find some of the best family-friendly events to check out around Metro Vancouver this summer:

RELATED: You Can Catch FREE Films All Summer Long In Downtown Vancouver

Kid Friendly Things To Do in Metro Vancouver this Summer

Richmond Oval Community Day

One of Richmond’s biggest family events is back this summer. Oval Community Day is filled with giant inflatables, sports demonstrations, live entertainment, face painting, and lots of hands-on activities to keep everyone busy.

Date: August 9

Location: Richmond Olympic Oval

Admission: Free (food available for purchase)

Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival

Pack your picnic blanket and enjoy an afternoon of incredible live music surrounded by nature. Held at Deer Lake Park, Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival brings together internationally recognized artists alongside local performers in one of Metro Vancouver’s most scenic outdoor venues.

If you arrive a bit early, you can also go canoeing or paddle boating on the lake, or take a nice walk around the lake.

Date: August 8

Location: Deer Lake Park

Admission: Free

Harmony Arts Festival

One of the most beautiful waterfront festivals of the summer is back in West Vancouver. Harmony Arts Festival transforms the Ambleside waterfront into a celebration of music, food, visual arts, markets, family activities and live performances.

Families can enjoy free concerts, browse local artists, participate in hands-on art activities and spend the afternoon by the beach. Their daily programming includes live performances, visual art exhibits, culinary events and children’s activities throughout the day.

Dates: July 31 – August 9

Location: John Lawson Park

Admission: Free

PNE Fair

A trip to the PNE Fair is one of those summer traditions you just can’t skip. Spend the day enjoying thrilling rides, SuperDogs, farm animals, live shows, fair food, and games, then check out this year’s new attractions like Wizard of Oz on Ice, Sean Kenney’s Animal Super Powers made with LEGO® Bricks, and ColourJam. Returning favourites like Farm Country, Pig Races, the Westcoast Lumberjack Show, and the Summer Night Concert Series are back too. If you’re staying into the evening, don’t miss the Remix Inferno fireworks—they’re the perfect way to end the day.

Tips for going with kids:

Arrive early for shorter ride lines.

Bring sunscreen and refillable water bottles.

Strollers and wagons are allowed, but must not exceed 36″ x 52″ and must be pushed in front of you.

Playland enforces a strict no-large-bag policy restricting general bags up to 8.5×11 inches, but childcare and diaper bags are permitted.

Evening concerts are included with admission on select nights.

You can check out our what to pack guide here.

Dates: August 22 – September 7

Location: Hastings Park

Tickets: General admission and Any Day Tickets are available online.

Richmond Maritime Festival

If you’re looking for something a little different, the Richmond Maritime Festival is a fun day out for the whole family. Explore historic boats, watch live entertainment, browse local vendors, and enjoy hands-on activities at the beautiful Britannia Shipyards.

Dates: August 22–23

Location: Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site

Admission: Free

Explore Science World’s Summer Exhibit

Looking for an indoor activity on a hot or rainy day? Science World is always a fun option. Between the hands-on exhibits, live science shows, interactive galleries, and science films in the Science Theatre, it’s easy to spend a few hours exploring together. Once you’re done, you can also take a nice walk along the Seawall, grab some ice cream by Olympic Village or head over to Granville Island.

Dates: Open Daily

Location: Science World

Admission: Adults $37.50, seniors/youth $30.50, children (3–12) $25.50, and children 2 and under are free.

Watch a Movie Under the Stars at Oakridge

If you haven’t checked out the new Oakridge Park yet, this is the perfect excuse. Their first-ever outdoor movie nights are happening this summer, making it a fun evening out for the whole family. Bring a blanket, grab a bite from the nearby Time Out Market, and settle in for a movie under the stars in one of Vancouver’s newest outdoor gathering spaces. Best part is that there is food and a washroom nearby for the little ones.

You can also take your movie-night experience up a notch with a curated charcuterie box from Espana. Perfect for enjoying and sharing under the stars, your pre-ordered box can be picked up outside The Commons.

The next movie will be Inside Out 2 on August 7th. The August 21st movie will be a viewers’ choice, with the options to be announced on their Instagram account at a later date.

Good to know:

Seating is first come, first served.

Stop by Time Out Market for dinner or a snack.

Dates: August 7 & 21, 2026 – 7:30 PM – 11 PM (Movie starts at sundown around 8:30 pm)

Location: Oakridge Park, The Commons (Pavement Area), 650 W 41st Ave, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Theatre Under the Stars

There’s something magical about watching musical under the stars on a warm summer evening. This year’s Theatre Under the Stars returns to Stanley Park with two Broadway favourites—Disney’s The Little Mermaid and Sister Act—performed on alternating nights at the iconic Malkin Bowl. It’s a fun night out for families with older children, especially if you’re looking to do something a little different this summer.

Good to know:

Bring a sweater—once the sun sets, it can get chilly.

Parking fills quickly before showtime, so go early if you’re planning to drive.

Dates: Select days on now until August 22 – 8PM. Two special Family Night shows with 7PM start: August 10th for Little Mermaid + August 17 for Sister Act

Location: Malkin Bowl, Stanley Park

Admission: $35-$69

Summer Adventures at Grouse Mountain

There’s always something to do at Grouse Mountain, and summer is one of the best times to visit. Watch the World-Famous Lumberjack Show, visit resident grizzly bears Grinder and Coola, catch a Birds in Motion demonstration, ride the Skyride and Peak Chairlift, or take in the incredible views from the mountaintop.

This summer also features the new Grouse Gravity Coaster, along with Ranger Talks, Owl Talks, guided eco-walks, and plenty of trails to explore. It’s one of those places where you can easily spend the whole day with the family.

Dates: All Summer

Location: Grouse Mountain

Admission: varies by activity.

Capilano Suspension Bridge at Twilight

If you’ve only visited Capilano during the day, it’s worth coming back in the evening. With the Twilight Rate after 5 p.m., it’s a great time to explore the Suspension Bridge, wander through Treetops Adventure, and take in the views from Cliffwalk as the forest starts to quiet down. It feels a little more relaxed and is a beautiful way to experience one of North Vancouver’s most iconic attractions.

The beautiful views and heart-pumping heights are sure to create a core memory your little ones will remember for years to come.

Date: Open year round

Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, North Vancouver

Admission: Paid admission. Visit after 5 p.m. to save 25% with the Twilight Rate (available May 16–September 7). Admission includes the Suspension Bridge, Treetops Adventure, and Cliffwalk.

Make the Most of the Rest of Summer

Summer isn’t over just yet, and there’s still plenty happening around Metro Vancouver. Gather your friends and family and enjoy the last few weeks of summer.