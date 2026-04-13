The PNE is bringing Night Music, a nightly concert celebration of music under the stars! Prepare yourself for nights full of music, fun, and Summer vibes.

This year’s lineup is just as impressive as the last ones. Ranging from The Motown Show to Steely Dan tributes, there’s absolutely a show for everyone here.

Check out the full list below and be sure to grab tickets for the days your favourite artists will be playing on.

PNE Night Music Concert Lineup 2026

Sat, Aug 22 – Luisa Marshall as TUNA TURNER

Sun, Aug 23 – Bobby Bruce’s Nearly Neil & The Solitary Band

Tue, Aug 25 – ODYSSEY

Wed, Aug 26 – The Paperboys

Thu, Aug 27 – The Motown Show

Fri, Aug 28 – Trilojay

Sat, Aug 29 – Julio Avila Cuban Band

Sun, Aug 30 – Phonix Dance Band

Tue, Sept 1 – Coco Jafro

Wed, Sept 2 – Steelin’ In The Years: A Tribute to the Music of Steely Dan

Thu, Sept 3 – Queer As Funk

Fri, Sept 4 – Tatus Festival

Sat, Sept 5 – Tatus Festival

Sun, Sept 6 – Moondance: The Van Morrison Songbook

Mon, Sept 7 – Side One

Performances will be happening nightly at 7:00pm and 8:30pm at BCAA Stage.

Excitingly, Night Music performances are included with Fair admission. That means you can enjoy a whole day on the rides and then catch two amazing musical acts once the sun begins to set. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just want to enjoy some new music, Night Music is here to bring the party with every kind of tune.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: August 22 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: BCAA Stage

🎟️ More Info: Night Music at the PNE