It may be more expensive than ever to travel, but this flight deal can save you up to $600 and get you from Vancouver to Tokyo— roundtrip! This is an amazing deal, so if you’ve been meaning to head overseas, this is your chance!

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Vacationing In Japan

Japan is, by far, one of Canada’s favourite vacation destinations. In just 2024, around 580,000 Canadians flew overseas to visit the country– a record-breaking high.

It’s not only considered a safe place to travel, it also boasts a large variety of experiences for every traveller of every type. Whether you care for the countryside or the city, Japan truly has it all. You might think that because you’re flying into Tokyo, you have to stay there– but that’s hardly the case.

With an amazing transit system, you can get virtually anywhere just by riding the country’s high-speed rails. You can spend a night clubbing in Shinjuku, and then embrace the thrilling sights of Mt. Fuji the next day. Or you can take the train all the way to Kyoto and admire its beautiful historical streets.

Flights From Vancouver To Tokyo

This flight deal is specifically for a direct, roundtrip vacation from Vancouver to Tokyo for October. Prices around this time are typically between $1,100 to $2,550, with this deal having a price up to $600 cheaper than the average cost.

You can find these tickets through ZipAir, Japan’s first medium and long-haul international low-cost carrier. As of May 22, tickets cost as low as $846 when booked through Jettzy. You can also book directly through ZipAir for $944.

Do note that deals like these don’t last forever, and are subject to fluctuations. Be sure to book soon so you can be in Japan this fall!