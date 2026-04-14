The PNE will be returning with their annual Summer Night Concerts! Get ready for nights packed with summer vibes and celebration!

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Just like in past years, this year’s lineup is impressive. You’ll be able to check out artists like Nelly and The Guess Who, as well as plenty of others.

Check out the full list below and be sure to grab tickets for the days your favourite artists will be playing on.

PNE Summer Night Concerts Lineup 2026

Blue Rodeo – August 22

– August 22 The Guess Who – August 23

– August 23 The Beaches – August 25

– August 25 Nelly – August 26

– August 26 Zedd – August 27

Notably, there are still five performances left to be announced. Be sure to keep an eye out just in case your favourite artist is joining the lineup!

“The Summer Night Concerts are one of the most anticipated programs of the annual PNE Fair and will officially christen the Freedom Mobile Arch as Western Canada’s newest premier outdoor concert destination. Purpose-built for world-class live performances, the amphitheatre offers enhanced sightlines, premium acoustics, and an unforgettable fan experience,” said a press release.

Tickets start as low as $49 + fees, including Fair admission. They go on sale April 20 at 10:00am via TicketLeader.ca, so be sure to get ready to grab your ticket!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: August 22 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: Freedom Mobile Arch

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Summer Night Concerts