Another summer season is dawning on Playland, and they’re introducing new tickets so more people can experience their thrills. Offering further options for shorter visits and better value, as well as the return of the fan-favourite Playland Nights event, there will be even more ways for you to enjoy Playland.

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Playland Ticket Options

This year, Playland is introducing new ways that are aimed “improving access and value for guests.”

This includes an Enhanced Season Pass that “offers greater flexibility, added perks, and stronger overall value, giving guests more ways to enjoy both Playland and the PNE Fair throughout the summer.”

Guests who purchase online before May 8 can also take advantage of limited-time pre-season pricing. Fun passes start at $30.35 and Thrill Passes at $40.38, which Playland describes as offering “meaningful savings for families planning ahead.”

As for evening visits, evening passes will be available every Friday and Saturday in July and August (except event nights), granting access from 5:00pm to 9:00pm for $30.

The Return of Playland Nights

But that’s not all: Playland is bringing back their iconic Playland Nights this Summer 2026. In partnership with Feaster Vancouver, Playland is going to transform into a playground for just adults in an evening experience for three Saturdays in June (June 13, 20, and 27).

“Running from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., each of the three nights will feature a distinct theme—ranging from wine and food pairings to cocktail festivals and craft beer experiences—paired with live music, curated food offerings, and full access to rides. The result is a series of immersive, adults-only events that blend the energy of Playland with Vancouver’s food and beverage culture,” said Playland in a media release.

Opening weekend special programming will also be making a return this year with Playland Unlocked, featuring live DJs, special games and prizes.

For more information and tickets, you can visit Playland’s website.