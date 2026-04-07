Spring is here, which means the weather is finally nice enough to go out on a date in the beautiful sunshine. If you’re hunting for some romantic inspo, then look no further as we’ve compiled some amazing ideas that you and your date will absolutely love.

From botanical walks to mountainside adventures, here’s 9 spring dates that are perfect for the sunny weather.

9 Fun Date Ideas To Try Out In B.C. This Spring

Stroll Through 45 Acres of Tulips at the Harrison Tulip Festival

There’s nothing more romantic than walking hand-in-hand with your date through acres upon acres of beautifully blooming flowers, and the Harrison Tulip Festival is definitely one the best places to do that. They weren’t named the World’s Best Instagrammable Tulip Farm in 2024 for nothing!

Boasting 150 varieties across 45 acres, the Harrison Tulip Festival is full of gorgeous sights for you and your date to enjoy, with the four-acre Show Garden featuring meaningful displays of tulips in varying heights and varieties. And if you’ve already been to the festival in previous years, then they’ve all-new additions to the event that you both can take part in, including the Night Garden and the Bloom Bar.

You and your date can also have fun with bouquet-making workshops, yard games, the Farm Store, and taking part in all those photo-ops that are available everywhere throughout the festival. Get your tickets now to the Harrison Tulip Festival to indulge in a day of flowers and romance at 5039 Lougheed Hwy., Agassiz, BC.

Watch The Sunset From Cypress Mountain

What’s better than watching a sunset? That’s right– watching a sunset on a mountain! This Spring, take your date on the adventure of a lifetime to Cypress Mountain to experience endless snowy fun and sunshine with some of the best views B.C. has to offer. At 3,000 ft., overlooking the Howe Sound and the islands from the top of Skyhair on Cypress, you’re sure to dazzle your date with the romantic sight of the sun setting over the wide horizon.

The best part of it all is that with Cypress Mountain’s Downhill Season Passes, you’ll be able to go on plenty of dates similar to this one. These passes get you loads of perks, such as unlimited access to skiing/riding for Spring 2026 and Winter 2026-27 seasons, as well as free parking and 6 buddy discount tickets! This means you’ll be able to see as many mountainside sunsets as you and your date want.

With the passes on sale until April 23, now’s the best time to take advantage of some of the best prices of the entire year. Get ready for some of the best photo-ops you’ll ever see on Cypress Mountain!

Wander Vibrant Gardens at the Botanica Tulip Festival

Breathtaking views await you and your date at the Botanica Tulip Festival, where you can see millions of flowers unfurl into an elegant display of nature. With Spring colours all around you, this is definitely one of the best places to take your date to if you’re looking for the ultimate Spring outing.

You can expect over 13 acres and 1.5 million bulbs at the Botanica Tulip Festival. Spring colours bathe the fields as you and your date are invited to stroll through them, taking in the beauty. You’ll also be able to spot 59 unique varieties of tulips alongside surprises that are just waiting to be discovered by the both of you.

While the festival dates have yet to be announced just yet, be sure to note the Botanica Tulip Festival as your next date when they finally are. You won’t want to miss a magical day full of blooms and blossoms at 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack BC.

Picnic Under The Cherry Blossom Trees

Nothing says Spring like a picnic! Pack some sandwiches, sweets, and drinks in a basket (or whatever you have on hand), and set out to one of Metro Vancouver’s beautiful parks with cherry blossoms to enjoy a meal under the shade of the trees.

A few local favourites include the classic Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver, Garry Point Park in Richmond, and Tipperary Park in New Westminster. But no matter which park you choose, just be sure to grab a good seat and don’t let the petals fall into your sandwich.

Take A Walk Through Lighthouse Park

At 75 hectares in size, there’s adventure around every corner of West Vancouver’s Lighthouse Park. If your date is the outdoorsy type, then it’s a great idea to take them out here for a walk or hike. All the trails are relatively short and are fantastic for people of varying fitness levels.

Don’t forget to visit the lighthouse viewport, too! This functioning lighthouse has been a National Historic Site since the 1870s, giving you and your date the chance to be part of history.

Appreciate Art at the Vancouver Art Gallery

If your date loves art, then you absolutely have to visit the Vancouver Art Gallery together. There are tons of amazing and thought-provoking works in the gallery that are great conversation starters, offering you both a place to spark insightful talks.

Right now, the Vancouver Art Gallery has a number of exhibitions on display, including “We who have known tides: Indigenous Art from the Collection”, “That Green Ideal: Emily Carr and the Idea of Nature”, and “Jim Lambie: Zobop (Colour-Chrome)”.

Go On a Matcha Crawl

With the sun shining, now’s a fantastic time to head out and adventure around the city to find the best matcha spots. There’s tons of cafes in Metro Vancouver, which means you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to drink options.

Some favourites include the no-tip cafe cowdog, Hanoi Drip, Paragon Tea Room, and Matcha Corner Cafe. All of these spots have fantastic matchas, smooth and earthy.

Say Hello to the Birds at the Bloedel Conservatory

The Bloedel Conservatory is a lush paradise filled with amazing views in every corner. Located in Queen Elizabeth Park atop Vancouver’s highest point, over 500 exotic plants thrive in this temperature-controlled environment, as well as koi fish and tropical birds.

Red, blue and dwarf macaws will be in the conservatory to greet you; you can also find an African parrot, parakeets, cockatoos and more. Don’t be surprised if they answer you when you say hello!

Take in the Views at VanDusen Botanical Garden

VanDusen Botanical Garden is definitely one of the prettiest gardens in Vancouver, with 55 acres and over 7,500 plant species to discover. Your date will adore wandering through the iconic hedge maze, dining on patios at the Garden Cafe or Shaughnessy Restaurant, and basking in nature.

In the heart of Vancouver, VanDusen Botanical Garden is more than just a place to look at plants– it’s a place to unwind and enjoy the serenity away from the city. For a calm and quiet date, this is definitely the place to go.