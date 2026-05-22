The deadline is approaching for Canadians to renew their Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) coverage. With less than two weeks to go, here’s what you need to know about renewing your dental coverage.

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Canadian Dental Care Plan

“The Canadian Dental Care Plan is helping make the cost of dental care more affordable for eligible Canadian residents,” reads the Government of Canada’s website. Specifically, it helps pay a portion of dental costs for a range of oral health care services. There are many services that are covered without preauthorization, although some do require preauthorization.

How much of your bill is covered is dependent on a few factors. You might have to pay additional charges directly to the oral health provider if:

your adjusted family net income is between $70,000 and $89,999

the cost of your oral health care services is more than what the CDCP will reimburse for these services, or

you and your oral health provider agree to services that the CDCP doesn’t cover

How to Renew Your Coverage

Existing CDCP members have until June 1, 2026 to renew their coverage.

There are a number of requirements if you wish to renew it, though.

You do not have access to private dental insurance or coverage through any of the following: your employer benefits or a family member’s employer benefits, including health and wellness accounts your pension plan or a family member’s pension plan, including federal, provincial and territorial government employer pension plans a professional or student organization; or insurance purchased by you, a family member or through a group plan from an insurance or benefits company. This applies even if you decide not to take it, have to pay a premium for it, or do not use it. Exception : You may be eligible for the CDCP if you’re retired and: you opted out of your dental insurance or coverage through your pension plan before December 11, 2023, and you can not opt back in under the pension rules

You and your spouse or common-law-partner (if applicable) must have filed your tax returns in Canada so that your family income can be assessed for the previous year

Your adjusted family net income is less than $90,000

You’re a Canadian resident for tax purposes

If these all apply to you, then great! You can renew your coverage. You can do this online via a My Service Canada Account, after which you will have to confirm or update some sensitive information like your Social Insurance Number, date of birth, mailing address, and other details.

If you miss the renewal window, you will have to reapply for the CDCP.

For more information, visit the CDCP’s page here.