Looking for a peaceful experience from the city bustle? Join the 2026 Buddha’s Birthday Open Day, a celebration of compassion, wisdom, and inner peace. Immerse yourself in serenity with these amazing activities and performances, making it a great event for friends and families alike:

Bathing the Buddha: A gentle ritual to cleanse the mind and invite peace.

Ch’an art wWorkshops: Create your own “World in a Word” sketch, try traditional Chinese fan painting, or learn the meditative art.

Chan Tea & Wisdom: Enjoy a sip of tea and engage in mindful conversation with monastics.

Cultural Performance: Experience Buddhist history through captivating drama and uplifting choral music.

Whether you’re a meditation enthusiast or just curious, come as you are and leave with a smile.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 23, 10:00am to 4:00pm – May 24, 1:00pm to 4:00pm

📍 Location: Tung Lin Kok Yuen, Canada Society

🎟️ More Info: https://www.tlkycs.ca