Vancouver has been the host to plenty of amazing events throughout its lifetime. But at the same time, it’s experienced tons of cancellations that have given the city its loving nickname “No Fun City.”

2026 has been no different. It might only be March, but Vancouver has lost a number of huge events already. Here’s what’s been cancelled so far, and cross your fingers that we don’t lose any more.

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All The Events That Vancouver Has Lost So Far In 2026

Honda Celebration of Light

This is probably the biggest event that Vancouver has lost in 2026. The Honda Celebration of Light was an annual fireworks competition that brought the entire city together to watch some amazing pyrotechnic displays while bracketed by sunsets and beautiful nighttime skylines. Unfortunately, it was announced in November 2025 that the event would be cancelled indefinitely due to funding issues.

According to the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society (VFFS), “it [could] no longer continue to go ‘cap in hand’ each year to keep the event afloat.” Amid rising production costs, the dearth of federal funding, a decrease in provincial support, and a decline in private-sector investment, the event was no longer financially sustainable and sadly had to be cut.

Vancouver Mural Festival

After nine years, the Vancouver Mural Festival announced in January 2025 that it would be officially coming to an end. The festival started back in 2016 and helped to transform the city’s walls into vibrant works of art, adding up to over 400 murals during its runtime. But due to financial challenges over the past few years, the festival decided to close up shop. The decision “was not made lightly” and “despite [their] best efforts, it [was] no longer viable for [them] to continue.”

Dragon Boat Festival

This year’s Dragon Boat Festival has been forced into cancellation due to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to a statement from Dragon Boat BC, Vancouver’s Host City agreement with the international soccer body bans other sports and cultural events in the city within a specific time period. Moreover, it restricts events around a certain perimeter of BC Place Stadium. Normally, the festival takes place in June, but the timing clashes with the World Cup’s games in Vancouver.

While the Dragon Boat Festival organizers have tried to speak with the city and province to work with them, they’ve reportedly received no support. The festival is slated to return in 2027.

Vancouver International Wine Festival Launch Party

While the Vancouver International Wine Festival was still a-go for 2026, it had to cancel its annual Monday night launch party in order to save money. With ticket sales down from sponsors, partners, and the like, they’ve had to scale back on certain festivities. Although, the celebrations still went ahead from March 7 to 14, including its seminars, dinners, and large main tastings.

Vancouver Craft Beer & Wing Fest

The Vancouver Craft Beer & Wing Fest just announced that it will be cancelling all of its programming for 2026. The decision comes after “careful consideration,” due in part by “the presence of FIFA-related activity across the city” that has made it significantly more difficult for the event to be delivered.

Maple Ridge Caribbean Festival

After 25 years of bringing music and fun, the Maple Ridge Caribbean Festival announced that it has made the “difficult decision” to cancel the annual celebration. The cancellation is due to unstable funding and a decline in corporate sponsorships.

Hastings Skate Park

While this technically isn’t an event, it’s still something fairly major that Vancouver has lost this year. The Hastings Skate Park is closing for more than two months in the summer because of the 2026 FIFA World Cup festivities. Local skaters have said that this move sidelines athletes during their peak training season. The skate park will be closed from late May until the end of July as preparations for the FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver are underway.

Which event will you miss the most in 2026?