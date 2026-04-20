Health Canada has issued a recall for a brand of popular steam cleaners after a number of reported burn injuries. Consumers are being advised on the next steps, as well as what to do with the affected products.

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Steam Cleaner Recall In Canada

The recall concerns BISSELL brand Steam Shot™ OmniReach™ and Steam Shot™ Omni Steam Cleaners attachments.

According to the recall notice, the attachments for the steam cleaners can unexpectedly detach from the steam cleaners. This can cause hot water or steam to be expelled onto users during use, which poses a burn hazard. The company has received 1 report of hot water or steam escaping the attachments in Canada, as of March 19, 2026. 95,788 units were sold in Canada.

In the United States, the company has received 205 reports. This includes 160 burn injury reports.

Consumers are advised to “immediately stop using the recalled products.” They should contact BISSELL to receive free new attachments and visit www.steamshot2026.com to register for the recall.

Product Information

If you are looking for more information, you can contact BISSEEL by telephone at 1-855-739-1702 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm ET Monday through Saturday, or by email at [email protected].