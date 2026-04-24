These days, concert tickets seem to cost an arm and a leg. And maybe even an extra finger, if the artist is really big. Luckily, Live Nation has got you covered with their $30 Summer of Live deal.

For just $30, you can watch your favourite artists perform on the big stage this summer! You get to save some cash while watching some of the biggest names in pop, rock, and basically any other genre you can think of.

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Summer of Live

Live Nation’s $30 Summer of Live is a ticket promotion that lets fans visit events at a reasonable price. Notably, this $30 price tag also includes all service fees, so all that’s left to pay is the tax on top of the ticket. It’s a super steal for Live Nation’s spectacular lineup!

Tickets will go on sale starting on Wednesday, April 29 at 10:00am local time until Tuesday, May 5 at 11:59pm local time. This is happening for a limited time only, so be sure to grab yours now before they sell out. And they’ll be selling fast!

Live Nation: The Lineup

Soon, you can get tickets for legends such as “Weird Al” Yankovic, Creed, and 5 Seconds of Summer. These performances will be happening all across Canada and the U.S., so keep your eye out for the ones in Vancouver!

We’ve listed just some of the artists that will be performing.

“Weird Al” Yankociv

5 Seconds of Summer

Creed

Billy Talent

BBNO$

Chris Tucker

Karan Aujla

Death Cab For Cutie

Ne-Yo & Akon

Leith Ross

Summer Walker

The All-American Rejects

The Black Keys

Mötley Crüe

The Pussycat Dolls

Zeds Dead

Be prepared for April 29 to click quickly for those tickets!