There’s a new burger joint in town, and it’s got everyone making the trek to Abbotsford just to try their menu.

After only a few years, Toronto’s Rosie’s Burgers has made of a major name for itself. It’s now expanding into Western Canada with two B.C. locations— one in Vancouver, and another in Abbotsford. But it’s the Abbotsford spot that is the very first in B.C.

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Rosie’s Burgers

“It’s always family first,” reads the front page of Rosie’s Burgers’ website. That pretty much sums up the restaurant, with its focus on nostalgic flavours and curating a space that feels friendly and neighbourly. The food is simple and traditional at Rosie’s Burgers, and they’ve got the classics down to an art.

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The restaurant was founded back in 2020 by brothers Daniel and Dustin Gelman. Their shared passion for good food and warm hospitality drove them to make what Rosie’s is today. Uncomplicated, classic, and the simplicity of diner food is what makes their restaurant so effortlessly delicious that people can’t stop coming back for more. Heartwarmingly, Rosie’s was also named after their grandmother who had a knack for making anyone around her feel like they were right at home.

What’s on the Menu?

Burgers, of course! More specifically, you can get The Rosie, The Classic, The Party Burger, The Veggie, and The BBQ Bacon Burger. All of these creations have the fixings of your classic burger, but all with a subtle twist that makes them uniquely different.

You can also pick up a chicken sandwich, if that’s more your vibe. The Original Chicken Sando comes with buttermilk fried chicken, with a spicy option available for those of you who like it a little hotter. And yes, there’s Popcorn Chicken, too.

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The sides are simple and delicious, including your traditional fries, onion rings, and poutine. If you want the best of both worlds, be sure to order a half & half!

And how can we forget the dessert? Try some banana pudding, a milkshake (in vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, or cookies & cream), or indulge in one of Rosie’s Chocolate Chip Cookies.

You can find Rosie’s Burgers on 3122 Mount Lehman Rd, Abbotsford.