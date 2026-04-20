Starbucks has just launched a new line of themed drinks that all you film buffs and fashionistas are going to love.

In anticipation for the upcoming movie The Devil Wears Prada 2, Starbucks is working in collaboration with the film with a curated lineup of four drinks that are inspired by its iconic characters. They’re “crafted to bring cinematic flare to the daily coffee ritual.”

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“From Andy’s unforgettable coffee runs to the characters that shaped a generation, this collaboration celebrates both Starbucks and the film’s long loved place in culture,” said Starbucks in a press release. “Beginning April 20, customers can discover four character-inspired customizations in the Starbucks app, each one a flavourful reflection of the personalities fans have loved in The Devil Wears Prada universe.”

Here’s the new drinks you can try, starting today:

Miranda’s Signature Order : A no foam, extra shot, extra hot Caffè Latte with Non-Fat Milk.

: A no foam, extra shot, extra hot Caffè Latte with Non-Fat Milk. Andy’s Cappuccino : An oat beverage Cappuccino with caramel and cinnamon.

: An oat beverage Cappuccino with caramel and cinnamon. Nigel’s Go-to Doppio : A Doppio Espresso Con Panna with mocha.

: A Doppio Espresso Con Panna with mocha. Emily’s Fave Iced Chai: An Iced Chai Latte with almond beverage and caramel.

“Starbucks has been part of The Devil Wears Prada universe since the original film,” said Erin Silvoy, senior vice president of global marketing at Starbucks. “We’re excited to bring that connection to life again, giving fans a way to step into the moment—starting with their daily coffee.”

When you sit down to watch The Devil Wears Prada 2 in theatres on May 1, you’ll be able to spot the legendary coffee shop in the movie, as well.