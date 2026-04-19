New Seafood-Driven Brunch Spot Lands in Downtown Vancouver with Caviar and Creative Cocktails

Vancouver’s brunch scene just got a fresh addition and this one leans heavily into seafood, caviar, and inventive drinks.

Osetra Coastal Cuisine has officially launched its weekend brunch service, bringing a mix of sweet, savoury, and coastal-inspired dishes to the downtown core. While the city is no stranger to strong brunch options, this new offering stands out for its balance of indulgence and creativity, particularly through its caviar program and cocktail lineup.

A brunch menu that mixes comfort and creativity

At first glance, the menu hits familiar brunch notes. However, a closer look reveals a more layered approach.

On the sweet side, dishes like bananas foster and cinnamon bun-inspired plates offer a comforting start. Meanwhile, a berries and balsamic waffle topped with whipped maple syrup and lemon ricotta adds a brighter, slightly tangy twist. There are also more playful options, including bubble tea-inspired creations that lean into texture and flavour.

At the same time, the savoury side draws from a range of global influences. Guests will find riffs on English, French, and Mediterranean-style breakfasts, alongside composed seafood dishes that anchor the menu in Osetra’s coastal identity. Standouts include house-cured king salmon and Dungeness crab cakes, both of which bring a more refined edge to the typical brunch lineup.

As a result, the menu feels designed to appeal to both traditional brunch-goers and those looking for something a little different.

Caviar remains at the centre of the experience

Unlike many brunch spots, Osetra continues to make caviar a core part of the experience, even during daytime service.

Guests can expect a range of offerings, from locally produced Northern Divine caviar to higher-end selections like Imperial Osetra. While caviar is often reserved for dinner occasions, its inclusion here adds a more indulgent option for those looking to elevate their brunch outing.

Notably, the restaurant positions caviar as something approachable rather than overly formal. This makes it easier for diners to explore without feeling like they need a special occasion.

A cocktail program built for brunch

Equally important is the beverage program, which plays a major role in shaping the overall experience.

The cocktail lineup focuses on bright, easy-drinking flavours while still pushing into more experimental territory. Guests can build their own mimosas or opt for drinks inspired by familiar morning staples. These include smoothie-style cocktails, cereal milk clarifications, and a reimagined Caesar that adds a playful twist to the classic.

In addition, every cocktail is available in a non-alcoholic version. This approach reflects a growing shift in Vancouver’s dining scene, where inclusive drink options are becoming the norm rather than the exception.

A new downtown option to watch

Timing-wise, the launch comes as Vancouver diners continue to seek out new brunch destinations, particularly in the downtown core. While patio plans are expected in the future, the current offering already positions Osetra as a spot to watch heading into the warmer months.

Overall, the restaurant’s brunch feels like a natural extension of its existing identity. It combines seafood-forward dishes, a strong beverage program, and a slightly more elevated approach to familiar formats.

For now, it adds another layer to Vancouver’s ever-evolving brunch scene and offers a new option for those looking to switch up their weekend routine.