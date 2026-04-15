The Vancouver City Council has just approved a new, floating hotel project located adjacent to the Vancouver Convention Centre.

This hotel is meant to “enhance the waterfront and provide new public access to the water” with its 250 rooms, spa, and restaurant.

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Vancouver’s Floating Hotel

On Tuesday evening, Vancouver City Council approved Sunborn International’s floating hotel proposal. The company already has similar floating hotels in London and Gibraltar, and intends to bring that design to Coal Harbour.

The hotel is expected to have 250 rooms and employ 200 people when it opens, as well as introduce “indirect jobs within the hotel and supply chain.” Its renewable energy systems also intend to reduce the hotel’s power consumption by 60% to 70%, according to Sunborn’s proposal website. “The floating hotel will operate like a normal building on land, with no discharge to the water, no emissions from engines or use of fossil fuel.”

The proposal lists the project statistics, including:

“250 hotel guest rooms

136m length

19.5m height

18.4m breadth

2.4m draught

6 hotel floors + service basement

200-seat restaurant

130m public dock included in project

200 (or more) direct new jobs

0 use of fossil fuels

0 emissions from engines

0 possibility of discharge to the water”

The project is in partnership with Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre, which has the rights to the hotel’s specific part of the waterfront. It is expected to be built off-site to eliminate on-site construction impact, and will be “designed to be seamlessly integrated into [the] Vancouver waterfront.”

Notably, it will also be integrated directly into the Convention Centre’s utilities. This way, it will operate just like a normal landside building.

Now that the project has received the green light, it will take approximately two years to build and open.